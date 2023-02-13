The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series Is Now Pre-Orderable

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Galaxy Book 3 Series | From $1,350 | Samsung

Galaxy Book 3 Ultra | From $2200 | Samsung

Samsung announced at its Unpacked even earlier this month new entries in its lineup of laptops—the Galaxy Book 3 series. While the new smartphones immediately went up for pre-order, they delayed the order date for the Galaxy Books but now that day has finally come. Right now, each new laptop model comes with a free storage upgrade. The 1TB version of each is priced the same as the 512GB version which basically means the 1TB version is $200 off. The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is designed with gamers in mind, having a number of valuable ports like an HDMI which have seemingly gone away from most laptops and its also powered by the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card with a choice of the 4050 or 4070. Get one by February 24.

