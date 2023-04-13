The Samsung 990 Pro SSD Is Built for Gamers Who Need More Storage Space

The PlayStation 5 comes with an 875GB SSD. At first glance, that may sound like a lot. But after factoring in the system software, you’re looking at about 667.2GB of usable space. Then when you consider games like Destiny 2 are coming in at over 100GB a pop, that SSD is going to fill up fast. Thankfully, the internal storage can be expanded with SSDs available from third parties.

Samsung is having a sale at the moment on its 990 Pro solid state drive. You can currently get a 1TB SSD for $100. This is the version with the built-in heatsink which requires nothing else to install into your PS5. The 2TB version is also down to $180.