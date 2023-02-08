It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Storage

The Rugged and Portable SanDisk 2TB Extreme Pro SSD Is $95 off

Save 32% on a water-resistant portable SSD from SanDisk.

By
Joe Tilleli
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable 2TB SSD | $200 | Best Buy
SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable 2TB SSD | $200 | Best Buy
Image: SanDisk

SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable 2TB SSD | $200 | Best Buy

This external SSD from SanDisk can be home to a full 2TB of data. With up to 2,000MB/s read and write speeds and both USBC and USB 3.2 compatibility, it’s one of the fastest ways to move data back and forth. Its rugged design and IP55 water and dust resistance mean you can take it with you pretty much anywhere without worry. And it all comes in a compact package of roughly 2" by 4". Amazon has the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD for 95% off at the moment.

Watch
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019
TechStorage