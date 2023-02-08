The Rugged and Portable SanDisk 2TB Extreme Pro SSD Is $95 off

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable 2TB SSD | $200 | Best Buy

This extern al SSD from SanDisk can be home to a full 2 TB of data. With up to 2,000 MB/s read and write speeds and both USBC and USB 3.2 compatibility, it’s one of the fastest ways to move data back and forth. Its rugged design and IP55 water and dust resistance mean you can take it with you pretty much anywhere without worry. And it all comes in a compact package of roughly 2" by 4". Amazon has the SanDisk 2 TB Extreme Portable SSD for 95 % off at the moment.