SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD | $100 | Amazon

This external SSD from SanDisk can be home to a full 1TB of data. With up to 1,050MB/s read and write speeds and both USBC and USB 3.2 compatibility , it’s one of the fastest ways to move data back and forth. Its rugged design and IP55 water and dust resistance mean you can take it with you pretty much anywhere without worry . And it all comes in a compact package of roughly 2" by 4". Amazon has the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD for 60% off at the moment, bringing it down to a mere $100.