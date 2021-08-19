Roku Express 4K+ | $29 | Amazon



If your smart TV isn’t quite smart enough for your liking or you’re a Roku fan who needs something newer, then you might want to jump on this bargain. Right now, Amazon is offering 27% off the current Roku Express 4K+ streaming device, which connects to your TV to let you access all sorts of streaming video services. It comes with a remote, plus the compact box—which support’s Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit—can even attach to the bottom of your TV if you please. Grab it for $29 today.



This story was originally published by Andrew Hayward on 06/16/2021 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 08/19/2021.