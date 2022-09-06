Razer Wolverine V2 Gaming Controller | $70 | Amazon



If you’ve been waiting for a chance to get a new controller for your Xbox or PC, but you didn’t know what to get or want to spend too much money, then today is a good day for you. That’s because the Razer Wolverine V2 Gaming Controller is down by 30% to $70 today and it’s an excellent way to improve your gaming experience. The Razer Wolverine V2 Gaming Controller h as incredibly comfortable non-slip grips that help keep you accurate and agile, has additional remappable front-facing buttons, a special kind of switch on the buttons and d-pad for added tactile feel, and a hair trigger mode and even trigger stop-switches too. It’s even got an audio port so you can listen while you game.