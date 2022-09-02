Razer Kishi V2 for iPhone | $100 | Amazon

The Razer Kishi was one of the best controller grip attachments for gaming on your phone and now it’s got a V2. What’s improved over the first version of the Kishi? The bridge has improved to be expansive and compatible with a wider range of differently sized devices, the multifunction buttons are programmable, the buttons themselves use microswitches and the d-pad has mechanical clicks (opposed to membrane buttons), it’s added a dedicated screenshot/video record button and a Razer Nexus app launch button, and the new form factor allows for smartphone case and screen protector compatibility. All and all, those are some vast improvements over the original.