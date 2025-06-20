Logo
The Powerful Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Has Dropped to Just $380 at StackSocial

ByBrittany Vincent
If you've been nursing an aging laptop that groans every time you open more than a handful of tabs, this is a timely excuse to upgrade without wrecking your budget. Microsoft’s Surface Laptop line is a great option if you want a comfortable keyboard, and a bright, touch-enabled screen that makes everyday work feel smooth and simple. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is on sale at StackSocial right now for a great price, so it's a good time to grab one while you can.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 | $380 | StackSocial

Right now, StackSocial has the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (2019) in Sand with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for $379.99, down from a listed $1,099, which is 65% off. Shipping is free in the contiguous U.S., and returns are accepted within 30 days of shipment. This model is sold in Grade A refurbished condition and includes an aftermarket 30 day parts and labor warranty from a third party. You also get an expected delivery window that lands within about a week and a half, so it should arrive quickly.

You can use this bad boy for just about anything you need on a daily basis. The quad-core i7-1065G7 pairs with Intel Iris Plus Graphics for smooth streaming and office work. You get a crisp 2256 by 1504 touchscreen with support for 10 point multi-touch. Storage is generous at 512GB, so there is room for large photo libraries, hefty project folders, or offline media.

It can connect quick and stay that way with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, USB-A, the Surface Connect port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. For calls, there's a 720p HD camera with dual Studio Mics. Battery life is rated up to 11.5 hours, which comfortably spans a class day or a long flight. It ships with Windows 10 and can update to Windows 11, so you can move to the latest version when you are ready.

Bottom line, if you want a capable daily driver that looks and feels premium without the premium price, this is an easy pick while the discount lasts. It'll no doubt be gone before you know it.

Buy at StackSocial

