If you've been nursing an aging laptop that groans every time you open more than a handful of tabs, this is a timely excuse to upgrade without wrecking your budget. Microsoft’s Surface Laptop line is a great option if you want a comfortable keyboard, and a bright, touch-enabled screen that makes everyday work feel smooth and simple. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is on sale at StackSocial right now for a great price, so it's a good time to grab one while you can.

Right now, StackSocial has the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (2019) in Sand with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for $379.99, down from a listed $1,099, which is 65% off. Shipping is free in the contiguous U.S., and returns are accepted within 30 days of shipment. This model is sold in Grade A refurbished condition and includes an aftermarket 30 day parts and labor warranty from a third party. You also get an expected delivery window that lands within about a week and a half, so it should arrive quickly.

You can use this bad boy for just about anything you need on a daily basis. The quad-core i7-1065G7 pairs with Intel Iris Plus Graphics for smooth streaming and office work. You get a crisp 2256 by 1504 touchscreen with support for 10 point multi-touch. Storage is generous at 512GB, so there is room for large photo libraries, hefty project folders, or offline media.

It can connect quick and stay that way with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, USB-A, the Surface Connect port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. For calls, there's a 720p HD camera with dual Studio Mics. Battery life is rated up to 11.5 hours, which comfortably spans a class day or a long flight. It ships with Windows 10 and can update to Windows 11, so you can move to the latest version when you are ready.

Bottom line, if you want a capable daily driver that looks and feels premium without the premium price, this is an easy pick while the discount lasts. It'll no doubt be gone before you know it.