The PlayStation 5 Bundled With God of War Ragnarök Is in Stock

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarök Bundle | $559 | Amazon

Well, folks ... w e’re now in Year 3 of the current-generation consoles and they are still hard to come by in combination due to supply chain issues, chip shortages, and a global pandemic. However, we’re reaching a turning point of many consumers having gotten their hands on a console already so fewer are out searching and manufacturing has been able to increase. It seems we’re getting closer to it finally becoming attainable to just casually sign on and find a console without having to keep your finger too on the pulse. In fact, right now you can order a PS5 bundled with God of War Ragnarök. There’s no telling how long the stock will last so if you’re interested in scooping up this version of the console, now is your chance. Get it for $559 at Amazon .