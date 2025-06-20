Logo
The Perfect Valentine's Gifts for Every Budget Level

Tell that special someone how much they mean to you with the help of any of these precious gifts we've curated.

ByJoe Tilleli
Valentine’s Day gifts don’t have to be predictable to be meaningful. The best ones show that you get the person you’re shopping for—what they love, how they unwind, and what makes their everyday life a little better. Whether it’s something cozy, creative, indulgent, or just plain fun, a thoughtful gift can feel just as romantic as roses and chocolate (if not more).

From relaxing self-care treats and hands-on LEGO builds to music, tech, and little daily luxuries, any of these picks make it easy to give something that lasts beyond February 14.

The Perfect Valentine's Gifts for Every Budget Level

Under $50

Keats & Co Tea Taster Club

This monthly tea subscription is a fun way to discover new loose-leaf blends without overthinking it. Each box feels like a little surprise for tea lovers, and it’s perfect if you like trying flavors you wouldn’t normally pick yourself.

See at Good Stor


Sun Basin Soap Starter Kit

This starter kit includes a few mini natural soap bars and a handy soap pouch, making it easy to test out different scents. It’s a great intro to bar soap if you’re trying to cut down on plastic without sacrificing nice-smelling showers.

See at Good Store


Vinyls

Vinyl records are a classic way to enjoy music, whether you’re collecting your favorite albums or just love the vibe of putting on a record. They make listening feel more intentional—and look great displayed, too.

See at Target


Under $100

LEGO Valentine's Day Gifts

LEGO Love Birds

This LEGO set builds an adorable pair of love birds that double as a sweet décor piece. It’s a relaxing build and a cute gift for couples, anniversaries, or anyone who loves sentimental details.

See at LEGO


LEGO Pink Roses

These LEGO pink roses give you flowers that never wilt. They’re fun to build, look great on a shelf or desk, and make a thoughtful gift that lasts way longer than a real bouquet.

See at LEGO


Over $100

Meta Sunglasses

Meta smart sunglasses look like normal shades but pack in cool tech like hands-free photos, videos, and audio. They’re perfect if you like staying connected without constantly pulling out your phone.

See at GlassesUSA


Dyson Airwrap iD

The Dyson Airwrap iD styles hair using airflow instead of extreme heat, helping you get smooth, bouncy results with less damage. It’s a splurge, but a favorite for anyone who wants salon-level hair at home.

See at Macy'sSee at DysonSee at Sephora


Therabody Theragun

This massage gun is a go-to for sore muscles after workouts or long days. It delivers deep relief fast and makes recovery feel way more doable at home.

See at AmazonSee at Therabody


AirPods Pro 3

AirPods Pro 3 offer great sound, noise cancellation, and seamless pairing with Apple devices. They’re comfortable, easy to use, and perfect for everything from workouts to daily commutes.

See at AmazonSee at Walmart


