You can prepare cuisines from around the world with the gl obe-trotting roster from Street Fighter. Each fighter is here to give you their recipe for something delectable from their home country. Make p latanos m aduros with Blanka, make r olling t hunder tea with Dudley, or make c hanko n abe with E. Honda. You can even make an everything bagel with Guille. As a Long Island kid, I can assure you there is nothing more American than that. It’s just unfortunate they didn’t name the book Eat Fighter. I mean, it was right there. Anyway, it’s $13 off on Amazon and could make a lovely gift for your gamer-chef friends.