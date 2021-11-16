Street Fighter: The Official Street Food Cookbook | $22 | Amazon
You can prepare cuisines from around the world with the globe-trotting roster from Street Fighter. Each fighter is here to give you their recipe for something delectable from their home country. Make platanos maduros with Blanka, make rolling thunder tea with Dudley, or make chanko nabe with E. Honda. You can even make an everything bagel with Guille. As a Long Island kid, I can assure you there is nothing more American than that. It’s just unfortunate they didn’t name the book Eat Fighter. I mean, it was right there. Anyway, it’s $13 off on Amazon and could make a lovely gift for your gamer-chef friends.
