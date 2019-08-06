Graphic: Pablo Ortega

Do you feel like you need some inspiration to improve the look and feel of your work station? Creating an organic, minimalistic and functional (not to mention Instagram-ready) desk space can help you be more productive, and feel more at ease while you work. You might have spent several hours going through articles and Pinterest pages looking for some cool ideas, but implementing them is not always easy.



You don’t need to buy a new desk or redo your office: take a look at these devices and accessories that will help you set up the workstation you’ve always dreamed of.

There’s nothing like having flexible desk functionality, and Samsung’s Space Monitor helps keep your desk clutter-free. Its unique arm will allow you to adjust the monitor in different positions and angles, so when not in use you can simply raise the arm and reclaim that extra space you need for other chores. Plus, the monitor has a neat design, is easy to install, and its cables are easy to hide. In a design-forward workstation, you should never see a single cable.

The 27-inch model offers WQHD resolution while the 31.5-inch monitor is 4K. If you are constantly editing video, then I’d get the second option.

This expensive piece of aluminum is one of the best accessories I’ve owned for the past few years. It’s sleek, never gets outdated, and looks exceptionally good on your desk. I use it as a charging station for my MacBook Air, but if you end up getting an external monitor it can also add extra space to your workstation when connected with a wireless keyboard and mouse. The base of the BookArc has a silicone-lined slot to securely hold your laptop while improving air flow for your MacBook.

I was so bummed when I found out Apple cancelled the AirPower wireless pad that would have allowed us to charge multiple devices at the same time. The Senseo 2 in 1 Wireless pad is the best alternative I’ve found so far. It can charge your iPhone, your AirPods, and your Apple Watch. All the cables are stored at the bottom of the pad so you’ll never see them. There’s no need to remove your iPhone case to be able to use the pad. It also makes a good charging device for your nightstand: when you tap it at night, the pad will activate the nightstand-mode so you can see the time. Neither the Apple Watch charger nor the Quick Charge 2.0 or 3.0 wall adapters are included in the pack.



Tech lovers tend to have dozens of devices laying around their desks. While it’s easy to expand your collection by adding extension cords and adapters to your current outlets, it usually doesn’t look good. The best option is to have a central wall mount charger with surge protector to connect all your devices to the same spot. This one from POWRUI features four high-speed USB ports, three outlets with surge protection, and even a phone stand on top for added functionality.



Boasting a low price and a small form factoron Amazon, this Velocifire Tenkeyless Mechanical Keyboard is one of the best budget mechanical keyboards you can buy right now. It features brown switches with low noise, but it’s definitely louder than a regular Membrane keyboard, so make sure your coworkers won’t mind the extra clicky clackiness. Feel free to try it for 30 days: if you don’t like it, you get your money back. If you’ve been thinking about trying a mechanical keyboard for a while, this is a no-brainer.

Here’s a fundamental piece of art for you if you often have headphones lying around your work station, and taking up valuable desk space. This is a simple anchor that will hold your headphones under your desk, decluttering your work environment and making it look cool to boot.

Last but not least, THE lamp. Everyone needs some extra lighting at their work stations. The LED Swing Arm Lamp looks good, doesn’t take up much space, and features a timer, six color modes, and a light dimmer. Its flexible arm will allow you to cast light on the area where you need it. It features a working mode (to improve your productivity), a reading mode (to relieve eye fatigue), and a relaxation mode with low brightness.



Have any other well-designed desk essentials that make your coworkers jealous? Drop them in the comments below.