As our period of social distancing and quarantine isolation drags on, we’ll be bringing you a series of sex toy reviews to help you make the best buying decisions to keep your solo sex life buzzing along, or to spice things up for couples (or thruples or etc, etc, etc.) who may be experiencing some boredom in the bedroom. On deck today is the Limon vibrator by Minna.

The Minna Limon is a discreet external vibrator made of medical-grade silicone. It’s lemon-shaped (hence its name!), available in two colors (celadon and turquoise), and charges via USB. Its main differentiator is that the Limon doesn’t have traditional “settings”—rather, it intensifies its vibration as you squeeze it, which gives you a lot of control and different user experiences from most toys.

Basically, the Limon feels a bit more hands-on than most vibrators, which was a nice and more intimate change of pace. And, Inventory readers can get a 20% discount off the Limon using the code ‘INVENTORY’ at checkout.

The Details

There are some details you’ll want to know about!

The Limon is made of silicone and therefore should not be used with silicone lubricant; water- and oil-based lubes are fine, however. Water-based lubes will make cleanup easier; the Limon can be washed with regular soap and water.

The Limon is also waterproof and can be fully submerged in water, so if you like to play in the bath, this is a good toy to know about. Plus, its size makes it just right for water play (which, we must note, is a separate thing entirely from water sports)—it’s about the same size as a rubber ducky. However, the Limon should not be cleaned in the dishwasher or washing machine because the heat can cause damage. You should also make sure the Limon is entirely dry before placing it in its docking base to charge.

Speaking of its size! The Limon is a great option for travel; the toy itself is lightweight and small, as is the charging base. A drawstring bag for storage is included. Just as importantly, the Limon is very quiet.

The Minna Limon costs $99—but you, our beloved Inventory readers, can get a 20% discount by using the code ‘INVENTORY’ at checkout.

Who the Minna Limon Is For

The Limon is for everyone! (In fact, Minna’s website has a helpful guide to ways to use the toy on a man’s body that is worth checking out and that definitely gave me some ideas for the future). But there are people who will find it better suits their needs than others; after using it, and talking to my friends who also used it (more on that is coming), I would recommend the Limon for the following:

Those who are new to toys: It’s small and easy to use, so it’s a great toy for beginners because it’s less intimidating than bigger and more complex toys. And, the squeeze mechanism gives you a lot of control over how powerful it is, which will help you get comfortable with vibrators if you’re new to them.

It’s small and easy to use, so it’s a great toy for beginners because it’s less intimidating than bigger and more complex toys. And, the squeeze mechanism gives you a lot of control over how powerful it is, which will help you get comfortable with vibrators if you’re new to them. People who travel frequently: A small, quiet vibrator (with its own little bag!) is the perfect thing to toss in a suitcase or overnight bag for use on the road.

A small, quiet vibrator (with its own little bag!) is the perfect thing to toss in a suitcase or overnight bag for use on the road. People who have roommates: Because … quiet :)

Because … quiet :) Couples: I didn’t have a chance to play with the Limon with a partner before The Troubles began, but one of The Test Vaginas did (more on that is coming!) While it’s not my favorite toy for solo use, I do think it would be a lot of fun to play with a partner. One of the features I like most for coupled use is that it’s not phallic—this is only my experience, of course, but I’ve found that both my male and female partners have not loved having an overly dick-like thing in bed with us.

What the Test Vaginas Thought

Image : Minna

When I was asked to start reviewing sex toys earlier this year, I came up with the idea to do some reviews by a committee and, lo! The Test Vaginas were born. Two friends and I tested the Limon together—erm, well not together in the literal sense but together in the sense that we all used them and then compared notes. The testing began before this, our period of isolation, and so I’m able to bring you a report on its performance in a duo or group because one of The Test Vaginas used it with her … well, boyfriend isn’t really the word for what Kevin was … “she used it with her Kevin” is probably the best I’ll do here.

The Test Vaginas’ names have been changed for privacy reasons.

How It Was For a Couple

Dina: Kevin and I used it together and it was good using it on each other when I was on top, but it was kind of bulky. I think it’s more for alone time use?

Teresa: Really??? I’ve used it twice and I think it would be better with a partner!

Dina: I’m gonna use it by myself now too. Also maybe with Kevin again. I did love him using it while he went down on me though! And while I was on top. (Can’t wait for Sunday brunch.)

Jolie: Brunch is going to be incredible. [Note: Remember brunch???]

How We Felt About the Squeeze Mechanism

Teresa: I do like her … but I’m still getting used to the squeezing factor.

Jolie: Here’s my issue with the squeezing during solo use—I feel like it cuts my orgasm short because of a sudden I have no motor control and can’t keep squeezing!!

Teresa: Yes, same! It makes the buildup more intense, but the actual orgasm is less intense.

Jolie: Exactly!!! That’s why I think it would be a better toy for partner use than for solo use—they can really jack it up at the point of orgasm!

Teresa: Like I said, it’s still in the early days with the testing but that’s what happened this morning.

On Using the Limon’s Knobs and Bits and Bobs

Dina: I need to test more for sure—the buttons are confusing and don’t work well all the time. It’s hard to turn off. But I like that you can record any pattern!

Jolie: The pattern recording is a nice feature, yes! I don’t super love patterns BUT using the recording feature solved some of the solo use issues I was having. [Note: To use the recording feature to create a steady vibration, squeeze to the intensity you want, press the home button twice, and a lock symbol will appear.]

Teresa: Yes the off switch! It’s definitely hard to get off sometimes. Also! I wish the little knob was a little longer so it’s more concentrated in one spot—I can’t really feel where the point is sometimes like I’m not sure if I need to recenter her or …?

JK: Oh! You mean her nipple? I don’t think I was even using the nipple!! [Note: I eventually used the nipple and the nipple didn’t do much for me.]

Disclaimer: Minna provided a sample unit for this review. Under normal circumstances, this would be returned. For obvious reasons, Minna probably won’t want this one back, but this did not factor into the content of this review.