Logitech C920x HD Webcam | $60 | Amazon



Whether you’re into content creation, streaming, or you just like chatting to friends and family, a solid webcam is a must nowadays. You can chat with anyone anywhere in the world, and it’s nice to be able to broadcast your face out there, if you want to. The Logitech C920x HD Webcam is one of the best out there, and it’s also 14% off today at $60. The Logitech C920x HD Webcam is capable of full HD 1080p capture at 30 FPS, has stereo audio thanks to dual mics, comes with the Logitech Capture software which allows you to customize things even more and fine-tune the image to suit your needs, no matter what they are. It’s just a very solid webcam, and while there are more expensive models that do things slightly better, this is one of the best for a balance of cost and performance.