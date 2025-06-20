Now on sale for $280 off, the Lenovo 16" IdeaPad Slim 5i is a powerful and portable laptop designed to keep you productive wherever work or life takes you.

Built with mobility in mind, the IdeaPad Slim 5i weighs just over four pounds, making it easy to carry without sacrificing performance. It’s powered by a 2.2 GHz Intel Core 5 210H processor with eight cores, paired with 16GB of fast DDR5 memory and a spacious 1TB M.2 SSD. With this combination, you can expect smooth multitasking, quick boot times, and responsive performance for demanding applications.

The 16-inch IPS display features a 1920 x 1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, giving you extra vertical space for documents, spreadsheets, and web browsing. An anti-glare finish and 60 Hz refresh rate make it comfortable to use in a variety of lighting conditions.

Connectivity is equally impressive, with Wi-Fi 6, multiple USB-C and USB-A ports, HDMI output, and a microSD card reader. A Full HD IR webcam, along with dual microphones and Dolby Audio-enhanced speakers ensure you look and sound great on video calls.

With Windows 11 Home and a battery rated for up to 15.8 hours of video playback, the IdeaPad Slim 5i delivers excellent value—especially at its current discounted price.