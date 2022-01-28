LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler | $40 | Walmart



There is something about LEGO that is just so cozy. Doesn’t matter what the kit is even for, I just want it. I want to meditatively put it together and display it on my shelf. This one doesn’t belong on a shelf though. The LEGO Jeep Wrangler belongs on the open road. Or at least moving around on the floor or a table. This model vehicle actually has front steering and a powerful axle-articulation suspension. The best part is once you have your own LEGO Jeep Wrangler, you get to do the secret wave when you see other LEGO Jeep Wrangler owners playing with their LEGO Jeep Wrangler. It’s quite the community. You can get in on this for $30 off.