LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett’s Starship | $40 | Amazon, Target, Walmart

Anytime Disney makes any kind of announcement regarding Star Wars, you know it’s going to anger a bunch of people. So of course, when it was announced Boba Fett’s starship was losing its name, a pocket of the community went buck wild. The iconic Slave 1 was reduced to Boba Fett’s starship and instead of choosing to think critically about the change, people decided to get mad. I don’t know man, it’s pretty obvious to me that the Star Wars brand is first and foremost a toy manufacturer and I’m not sure how many stores really want to display a box on their kids’ aisle that says Slave written across it. Anyway, if the nomenclature isn’t important to you, the LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett’s Starship is on sale for just $40.