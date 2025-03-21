The JBL Tune Beam are Some of the Best Budget Buds Around, and They're 31% Off Now

In today’s audio market, it feels impossible to find a pair of top notch buds at an affordable price. But have no fear – the JBL Tune Beam earbuds are available now, combining cutting-edge technology with the reliable quality the JBL brand is known for.

One of the top features that make the JBL Tune Beam a worthwhile purchase today is its JBL Pure Bass Sound. The intelligently designed 6mm drivers ensure that every beat pulses through with clarity and impact, delivering a stunning audio performance that music lovers crave. Whether you’re listening to your favorite album or watching videos, the rich sound quality will not disappoint.

The JBL Tune Beam’s impressive Active Noise Cancelling technology allows you to easily transition between enjoying immersive audio and staying aware of your surroundings. The TalkThru mode adds further functionality, enabling you to engage in conversations without having to remove your earbuds, a convenient feature for anyone on the go.

Advertisement

For those who value clear communication, the 4-Mic technology ensures that calls are crisp and clear. The dual microphones with VoiceAware control allow you to manage the level of input, providing a customizable experience where you decide how much of your own voice you want to hear during calls.

Battery life is another highlight of the JBL Tune Beam. With up to 48 hours of battery life, these earbuds are designed for prolonged use, ensuring you never have to compromise on entertainment or connectivity. Even with noise-cancelling engaged, you can enjoy 10 hours of continuous play or 30 additional hours with the charging case. Plus, the speed charge feature provides up to 4 hours of playtime with just a 15-minute charge, perfect for those who need a quick boost on busy days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This article was generated by an AI engine which may produce inaccurate information.