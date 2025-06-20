If your phone is starting to feel a little dated, the new year is a good excuse to think about upgrading. Google’s Pixel 9a proves you don’t have to spend four figures to get a solid, modern smartphone. It delivers most of the everyday features people actually use at a much lower price, and right now it’s even more appealing, dropping from its usual $499 to $399 for the 128GB model.

Built to survive real life, the Pixel 9a is Google’s toughest A-series phone yet. It’s IP68 rated for water and dust resistance, has a scratch-resistant display, and can handle the usual drops and bumps that come with daily use. Because it’s unlocked and supports 5G, you’re free to use it on major carriers like Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, or Google Fi without being tied to a specific plan.

Google also baked its Gemini assistant directly into the phone, because that's just the direction tech is going in 2026 I suppose... Gemini is designed to help with everyday tasks like drafting messages, searching across apps such as Gmail, Maps, and Calendar, and enhancing photos. Speaking of photos, the Pixel camera includes smart tools like Best Take, which stitches together multiple group shots so everyone looks their best, and Add Me, which lets you insert someone into a photo after it’s already been taken. For a budget-friendly phone, it punches well above its weight.