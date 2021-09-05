Garmin 010-02064-00 Instinct Watch | $180 | Amazon

A must-own for anyone who takes fitness seriously. With GPS and a heart rate monitor, you can track a ton of useful data to see how you’re improving in your runs or workout. Some fitness watches can go close to or even over a thousand dollars, but really all you need is something that can tell you how fast you’re going, how far you’ve gone, and what your heart rate is. This is all you need. You can get a Garmin Instinct for only $180 now on Amazon which is 40% off its usual price.

Advertisement

This post was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 08/19/2021 and updated with new information by Sheilah Villari on 09/05/2021.