Garmin Approach S10 Golf Watch | $120 | Amazon



If you’re a fan of the sport of golf , which some would say is a good walk ruined, and others would say is a sport for people who don’t like cardio, then you’ll be very glad to know that the Garmin Approach S10 Golf Watch is down by 20% today at $120. The Garmin Approach S10 Golf Watch is incredibly light and sleek, which means it’s really comfortable; it has a high-resolution and sunlight-readable display, so you’ll never be in the dark, has a database of over 41,000 courses loaded into it to help you find the hole, and can even be used to keep track of your score, upload them online, and compare yourself to players from around the world.