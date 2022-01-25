Galactic Snackin’ Grogu Animatronic Toy | $47 | Amazon



The Mandalorian premiered back in 2019 and since then we have had no shortage of Baby Yoda merch, or as we later learned, Grogu merch. One of the more elaborate toys on the market is the animatronic Galactic Snackin’ Grogu. This interactive little robot asks the question, “what if the Furby was actually cute and didn’t contemplate your demise every night you fell asleep?” The Galactic Snackin’ Grogu has over 40 sound and motion combinations and can interact with four different accessories that he’ll try to get his hands on. For a limited time, p ick him up for just $46 and then literally pick him up because one of the things he does is reach his arms up to be held.