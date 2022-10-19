Scythe Board Game | $47 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

I didn’t think I enjoyed engine-building games. I played Wingspan and didn’t like that it felt like five of us were just playing our own individual games. Over the weekend, I played Scythe and I have been won over. So much about this game works together flawlessly.

Thematically, it’s a steampunk war in a beautiful pasture. You and up to four other players control your workers and armies of mechs to fight for control and increase production. What really won me over is the mechanic of top actions and bottoms actions. On your turn, you’ll choose one of four top actions (presented on the top of your card) with the option to also do its related bottom action provided you have the prerequisites. The game however encourages the next player to begin their turn once the preceding player finished their top action. This creates an overlapping turn system which speeds up the game tremendously. Way less sitting around and waiting like a lot of other complex strategy games.

