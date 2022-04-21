Emojibator Bundle | $70 | Ella Paradis

If novelty toys are your jam, have I got a deal for you. You’ll only find the Exclusive Emojibator Bundle at Ella Paradis, and it’s also 53% off. Emojibator has been making these adorable vibes for a while now but never have they been grouped like this.



All four cheeky emoji toys have ten vibration settings and run on one AAA battery. Bullet vibes are great for beginners and can help you find your sweet spot and discover what you need/ like. A single button controls these tiny vibes so you won’t get confused. The iconic eggplant is paired with a banana, pickle, and chili pepper. Each is made from body-safe silicone and totally waterproof, so don’t be afraid to splish splash with them. Pair any of these Emojibators with the Phuksaus Water-Based Premium Lube that you’ll get also . This bottle is travel-friendly and the approved TSA size.

This bundle of everyone’s favorite emojis will make a great gift and bring all the smiles. Plus, it’s just an excellent addition to any toy box or novelty shelf. They are going to be displayed proudly on mine.