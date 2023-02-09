The Coolest Stuff From the Nintendo Direct and Where to Get It

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Nintendo showcased a new 40-minute presentation on some goodies we can expect in the coming months, and in some cases, immediately. Here are some of our favorite highlights, when you can expect them, and where to get them.

After being rumored since pretty much forever ago , we’re finally seeing a remaster of Metroid Prime. While it’s not the entire trilogy, it will be a great primer for newcomers to the series to hop into before Metroid Prime 4's eventual release. This remaster of the fan-favorite GameCube title is available to download on the eShop right now and is pre-orderable now—set to release on February 13.



As a perk of Nintendo Online, slowly and surely we’ve received timeless classics from consoles of the past to play right on our Switches. The latest drop includes a library of games from the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance. Some of the Game Boy games in clude Tetris, Super Mario Land 2—6 Golden Coins, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, and more. The Game Boy Advance includes the likes of Mario & Luigi: Superstar Sage, Super Mario Circuit, The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap, and many others. The Game Boy library comes as part of the standard Nintendo Online subscription while the Game Boy Advance library requires the Expansion Pack.

The Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Booster Course Pass is going strong with Yoshi’s Island being added into the mix plus the inclusion of a new character—Birdo—which came as a surprise . It’s bonkers we’re receiving new DLC courses and characters for a game that’s nearly ten years old, but ya know what? Nintendo really nailed Mario Kart with this entry and I’m not sure how much the formula can really be iterated further. Might as well just keep expanding on it and it’s free for anyone subscribed to Nintendo Online with the Expansion Pack.

