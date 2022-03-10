Star Wars never changes. That’s the saying, right? Well, it’s wrong anyway, because Star Wars literally never stops changing. We’re getting show after show after film after game, and it’s a great time to be a fan of the universe. The only real issue is it can make figuring out what the best Star Wars gift is kind of confusing.

Thankfully, you don’t have to figure that out, because we’ve already done that bit for you. Instead, all you need to do is have a little perusal of this here article to see the best gifts for Star Wars fans. We’ve got just about every kind of gift you could possibly want for just about any kind of fan. So, go on, may the force be with you, and also pick up some cool gifts.

Any time a Scout Trooper/Speeder Bike combo is released it’s cause for celebration as far as I’m concerned. To this day they remain incredibly rad (even more so after the killer action sequence that heavily featured them in the second season of The Mandalorian). But this one? This one is different. This one is special. Because this Black Series Speeder Bike/Scout Trooper combo pack isn’t just any Speeder Bike/Scout Trooper combo set.



It’s specifically the Scout Trooper played by comic actor/the greatest late night television show host of all time Adam Pally in the Mando Season 1 finale. You know, the one who instantly turned the entire world against him when he punched Baby Yoda? Yeah. There’s an action figure of that guy now.

Force FX lightsabers have been the end-all-be-all coolest Star Wars collectible ever since I was a kid. Seriously, I remember when they first came out. A kid up the block got one and me and all my friends gathered in his backyard like our neighbor had gotten the first television we’d ever seen.



2020 saw a ton of great Force FX saber releases (I’m pretty partial to Asajj Ventress finally getting her due) but there’s no question as to what the standout is: Darth Revan’s distinct saber finally brought to life in all the glory it deserves. Featuring two interchangeable kyber crystals to change the color of the blade from red to purple, it’s a really stunning collectible and well worth the wait. This one, unfortunately, sold out pretty quickly, but if you’re willing to pay resale prices it won’t disappoint.

One of the biggest, and nicest, surprising in recent gaming was the fact that Star Wars Squadrons has ended up being one of the best dogfighting games around. It’s not just that it’s filled with the wonderful space fighter design of Star Wars, but also that it doesn’t just look good, but plays really well too. This is an excellent choice if you’ve got a group of friends looking to find a new multiplayer game too. So squad up.

Sideshow Collectibles’ 1/6 scale Hot Toys figures are legendary. Definitely occupying the upper tier of collectibles both in terms of price and quality, the craft behind these things is stunning, the sort of thing you can’t help but look on with some awe. The attention to detail is genuinely astonishing and its Star Wars standout this year was easily its first take on Din Djarin, the Mandalorian.

If there’s a downside to this one it’s that it’s the pre-beskar version of the character (there are a number of figures with the beskar armor on the way) but the upside is that it’s still a stunner of a figure and happens to currently be in stock. Not having to wait is always a plus, especially considering these figures are often announced and made available for pre-order something like a year in advance.

Listen, technically this one came out in late 2019 but hear me out: A lot of us had plans to see Galaxy’s Edge for the first time this year. And a lot of us had to cancel those plans given the, uh, global pandemic. It’s never gonna be possible to capture that experience at home, but for now the Black Spire Outpost cookbook is about as good a substitute as there is.



Hey, we heard you like The Child so we got you a little costume that can turn your fur child into The Child.



Whittling the magic of Star Wars down to just one thing is nigh impossible but it doesn’t feel like a leap to say that part of what makes it so special is the feeling that just around the corner from any scene you’re watching there could be a story just as interesting—and totally different from the one onscreen—playing out. The From a Certain Point of View books take that concept and run with it, telling a variety of stories that revisit key moments from the original Star Wars trilogy from the perspective of different characters, all written by some of the best authors in the game today. The latest installment doesn’t disappoint, with great short stories from writers like Delilah S. Dawson and Gary Whitta.



Some of the best Star Wars gifts also happen to be some of the most expensive. However, that’s not always the case. In fact, just take a look at this Ahsoka Tano action figure. It’s not even $30 at the moment, and it’s absolutely wonderful. It’s an ideal pick-up for any long-term fan of Clone Wars or any of the other shows that this character has turned up in.

Look, it doesn’t matter how many new shows or films come out, the most important collectible, nay, the best gift for Star Wars fans, it this, a figure of The Child made by Sideshow Collectibles. We’d go into great details about why it’s good, but instead, we’re just going to ask you to just look at it. Seriously, it’s adorable, why wouldn’t you want one? There’s no reason. None!

This story was originally published by Tres Dean on 01/27/2021 and was updated with new information by Jason Coles on 03/10/2022.