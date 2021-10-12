The Complete Calvin and Hobbes Box Set | $67 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Bill Waterson’s Calvin and Hobbes was a staple for many kids growing up. A wacky hyperactive kids with a wild imagination who’s best friend is his stuffed tiger. As you get older, you realized the true star of this series is Dad. Getting children to believe any “fact” you make up because you said it with a straight face is one of the many joys of becoming an adult.

If your only exposure to this wonderful comic series is an unlicensed devious child peeing on your rival sports team, I implore you to check out the real Calvin. Now you can own them all yourself for a mere $67. Three hardcover volumes containing every cartoon to ever appear in syndication. Clip the coupon on the product page save $34.