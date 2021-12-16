XPG 1TB GAMMIX S70 Blade SSD | $130 | Amazon

One of the more frustrating things about the new generation consoles apart from being impossible to find is their abysmal storage size. Load time off these internal drives are big selling points but when one Call of Duty game takes up half of it, it tends to seem a bit less shiny and cool. Luckily the PS% allows you to install your own hardware to increase capacity. This one here from XPG will add 1TB for ya and it comes with a heatspreader to reduce the internal temperature while active. It is compatible with other heatsinks, but it is advertised that they are not mandatory.