It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Audio

The Blue Yeti X Microphone for 29% Will Help You Start That Podcast You Always Said You Would

Save 30% on the Logitech for Creators Blue Yeti X USB condenser microphone.

By
Joe Tilleli
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Blue Yeti X USB Condenser Microphone | $120 | Amazon
Blue Yeti X USB Condenser Microphone | $120 | Amazon
Photo: Logitech

Blue Yeti X USB Condenser Microphone | $120 | Amazon

This compact mic will capture quality sound without taking up too much desk space. It offers three different styles for recording. Cardioid is more targeted—capturing sounds directly in front of the mic which makes it ideal for solo podcasting, video calls, or streaming. Omni captures all ambient sounds as well, which is better if you’re recording a room of speakers for conference calls. Bidirectional is great for podcast interviews where you only have the one microphone. Amazon has the Blue Yeti X for 29% off.

Watch
Today's Best Deals: WeMo Switches, Garbage Disposal, Eneloops, and More
April 19, 2016
TechAudio