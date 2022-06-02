Nintendo Switch Lite (Blue) | $190 | Amazon



If you don’t have a Nintendo Switch and have been considering getting into video games, the Switch Lite may be perfect for you. If you don’t already know, it is the handheld-only versi on of Nintendo’s current-gen console and it’s significantly cheaper than bother its competitors as well as other Switch models Nintendo is offering. In addition , the Switch Lite in blue is $10 off right now. I’m such a little hardware junkie, I might have to pick it up . I already have an original Switch as well as a Switch OLED, but maybe I’ll just triple dip. The blue one gives off Game Boy Advance vibes and I’m here for it.