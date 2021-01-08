The Best Video Games and Accessories To Buy Your Kids (or Yourself) With Walmart+

Image : Walmart

Looking to get in some game time in with the kids? Maybe you need some help upping the ante in the video game department this year. Instead of resigning yourself to guessing at what the kids are looking for, let Walmart offer a few suggestions to help you out, with the best video games and accessories to buy for your little ones. You might even want in on some of these titles yourself, too. Grab every game you need across every console without getting up from the couch, or paying delivery fees, thanks to Walmart+.

Next-day and 2-day shipping on items from Walmart.com—no minimum required* will level up your family’s game time and ensure the only thing you’ll be waiting for is a loading screen. Stock up on all the games and accessories you’ll want to add to your Walmart+ cart that you might be sneaking around playing when the babes are asleep. We won’t tell.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is the perfect shape and size for little hands, but it’s a versatile handheld console that anyone can use. It’s got a little something for everyone, from a swath of Mario adventures to family-friendly competitive shooters like Splatoon 2, with hundreds of games from indie publishers in between. It’s cheaper than the normal Switch model that comes with a dock, ad its size and form factor make it perfect for players of all ages. Plus, the Switch Lite comes in four unique colors, to suit the entire family.

Mario takes flight on his biggest adventure ever in Super Mario Odyssey. This 3D platform is perfect for players of all ages. In typical Mario fashion, the plumber is once again on his journey to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser, but this time he intends to marry her. On top of that, our mustachioed hero faces quite the adversity, facing off against the rabbit-like Broodals as he hops from world to world on their trail. With the help from his anthropomorphic hat, Cappy, he can transform into just about anything, making for a wild and colorful Mario adventure the whole family will adore, whether they’re just getting into gaming or consider themselves Mushroom Kingdom veterans.

There’s nothing better than a rousing game of Mario Kart, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the definitive edition of the long-running racer. Seat yourself in a variety of Nintendo-themed karts driven by your favorite characters and tear up the track using a combination of items. Watch out for blue shells and banana peels, though, which can turn a fun time with friends into a heated argument. This is one racing game anyone can pick up and enjoy with a learning curve that’s nearly flat. It doesn’t get much better than careening down the bright and colorful Rainbow Road with friends and family to see who’ll be named victor.

Though the Joy-Con controllers that come with the standard Nintendo Switch are useful on their own (and the Switch Lite doesn’t use detachable controllers), you can improve your experience even more with the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. Its comfortable form factor makes playing through more demanding games feel great, and you can lounge on the sofa playing your favorite titles in a manner more akin to other consoles since the Joy-Con controllers can take a bit of getting used to. Plus, it can’t hurt to have an extra controller around. You never know when a multiplayer session is about to break out.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is an unequivocal high point for the action-adventure series. Players guide Link through the ravaged kingdom of Hyrule to keep the villainous Calamity Ganon at bay, but this adventure is much more than its story. Chock-full of quests and missions to complete, it’s a visual and aural odyssey that lets you explore vast and mysterious lands teeming with secrets. The kids will love it for its huge open world and fun combat, but you’d be remiss to ignore its engaging narrative and classic Zelda charm.

