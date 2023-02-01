It's all consuming.
The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts We've Found So Far

All the stuff we've written about that make great Valentine's Gifts!

Erin O'Brien
Image for article titled The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts We&#39;ve Found So Far
Photo: Pexels

Stumped for Valentine’s Day? No problem. We’ve figured out some great gifts for the lovey-dovey season. Some are obvious, some are not-so-obvious: from roses to cozy-night-in items, or gifts to foster the relationship and hobbies you already share.

Roses That Will Never Die, Like Your Love Will Never Die, from $30

Image for article titled The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts We&#39;ve Found So Far
Graphic: Brittany Vincent

Love is eternal. Unfortunately, most flowers are not. You can buy your loved ones the most beautiful bouquet, but eventually it’ll fade away. That’s why you should opt for preserved luxury roses next time. Freshly picked, they come in seven different colors and they’re arranged in an elegant black or white box.

The Comfiest, Most Luxurious Way To Spend Time Together is this Onsen Bathrobe for $195

Image for article titled The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts We&#39;ve Found So Far
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Lingerie is intimate, bathrobes are arguably more intimate. This unisex waffle robe is spun from 100% Supima cotton: strong, but lightweight, suitable for cozy, everyday wear. Pull up the hood to do a dumb Jedi bit or to dry your hair. Who cares how you look. You’re in love. You’re wearing a nice robe.

Doze Off Together Under A Queen-Size Weighted Blanket for $42

Image for article titled The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts We&#39;ve Found So Far
Photo: Amazon

The added pressure of a weighted blanket feels like you’re being hugged and will help you relax and wake up feeling more rested. This one here is made from a breathable microfiber fabric and has interior ties to you can secure it inside of a duvet if you so please.

Bond Over Music Together With This Victrola for $53

Image for article titled The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts We&#39;ve Found So Far
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Record stores are funny places. Will you find a $5 Eurythmics album or a $86 Korean pressing of McCartney II? Inhale the incense and dust laden air and keep diving, then bring home some good records to listen to with your sweetie.

