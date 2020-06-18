The Best Sunscreens for Your Face, in Every SPF

If you’re still using the same skincare products in June that you were using in January, consider switching things up a bit: Your skin’s needs change with the seasons—that heavy moisturizer that soothed dry, chapped skin in the winter is going to feel horribly cloying on summer’s sticky, itchy skin. During the hotter months, look for a moisturizer and other skincare products that are cooling and soothing. And something with built-in SPF would be good too! These are the best moisturizers in every level of SPF, from 15 to 50+.
The Best Face Creams with SPF 15-50+
SPF 15
Estée Lauder Daywear Multi-Protection Anti-Oxidant 24H-Moisture Crème Broad Spectrum | $46+ | Nordstrom
SPF 20
Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer | $24 | Nordstrom
SPF 30
Power Up All Your Devices With an Anker 4-Port USB-C Charger [Exclusive]
Anker 65W 4-Port charger
Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Moisturizer | $27| Nordstrom
SPF 40
Supergoop! Superscreen Daily Moisturizer | $38 | Anthropologie
SPF 45
PCA Skin Sheer Tint | $50 | Nordstrom
SPF 50
Guerlain Orchidée Impériale Brightening & Perfecting UV Protector | $155 | Nordstrom
SPF 50+
Shiseido Future Solution LX Universal Defense Broad Spectrum Day Cream | $85 | Nordstrom
Aftersun Treatments
Good old aloe vera gel is great for treating sunburns and other summer itchiness, but it can be sticky, and it’s not ideal for long-term use on your face since it can cause clogged pores and breakouts in those with sensitive skin.
If you frequently suffer from summertime skin irritation—whether it’s caused by the sun or exposure to other irritants like sand or salt water—you might want to add a lightweight lotion that will soothe skin to your medicine cabinet.
CocoOil After-Sun with Lime
Coola Radical Recovery After-Sun Lotion
The Organic Pharmacy After-Sun