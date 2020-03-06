The Best Spring Workout Gear for Guys

Photo : Photo by Tikkho Maciel on Unsplash

Style Girlfriend Style Girlfriend is the go-to destination for guys seeking not just fashion advice, but lifestyle tips, tricks, and shortcuts - all from a friendly, female editorial team’s perspective. Each week, Team SG will round up the clothes, grooming products and more men need to live their most stylish lives. Prev Next View All

Did I tell you I’m training for a half marathon? I am! It’s true. Yes, it has been hard, thank you for asking. But I’m doing my best, just sticking to my training schedule. You know. Getting the miles in, and working on my endurance.



... Sorry, did I lose you?

That’s right, I’m definitely not hardcore enough to run 26.2 miles (who would do that!), but I absolutely am boring enough to want to share details about my meticulously planned workouts in every conversation. Apart from the self-congratulatory satisfaction that comes from talking about your fitness, another motivator for me when it comes to training has always been the CLOTHES.

Advertisement

There’s nothing better than treating yourself to a brand-spanking-new cross trainer with Vibranium technology in the heel, or a sweat-wicking t-shirt made of fibers spun on a space station.

If you, too, need some material motivation to help you get your workout party on this spring, check out six Inventory-approved activewear pieces below:

Bombas All-Purpose Performance Calf Sock | $48 for 3 Graphic : Stle Girlfriend

Do not sleep on how good it feels to pull on new socks for a workout. Just don’t. If you’re looking for a low-cost way to add some spring to your step (literally) before your next training session, a new pair of socks - or three - is the way to go.

Nike Flex Control 4 Training Shoe | $65 Graphic : Style Girlfriend

Advertisement

The same way you wouldn’t wear a wingtip with jeans, you don’t want to wear a running shoe to the gym. Or a training shoe on the tennis court. At least, I hope you wouldn’t wear a wingtip with jeans.



These are great for lightweight comfort and stability in your next weights workout. If you think you can keep them clean, go for white. If not, I like these bad boys in black with the ghost green soles, too.

Ten Thousand Interval Short | $58-68 Graphic : Style Girlfriend

Advertisement

An old boyfriend had a Ten Thousand t-shirt he would wear all the time, so the iconic stitched logo gives me slight PTSD, but I’m going to override that feeling because honestly, the brand’s workout clothes are just that great. He also recently changed his Netflix password, which he knew I was still using, so he doesn’t get to keep this brand to himself, too!



You’ll love the waistband on this pair of shorts; it never bunches or pinches in even the deepest squat. Add to that a comfortable lining and well-designed pockets, and these might just be your new favorite workout bottoms.

Rhone Reign T-Shirt | $68 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

One of the OG athleisure brands, Rhone is perhaps better known at this point for its commuter pants than its workout gear. But they still make great clothes that you’re actually supposed to sweat in, like the Reign tee. The style was recently given an upgrade, with its 2.0 version offering even softer broken-in comfort with the performance you’ve come to expect from the brand.



Target All In Motion Run Knit Pants | $32 Graphic : Style Girlfriend

Advertisement

Target’s new in-house activewear line offers extended sizing, helping to outfit more types of active bodies at a super-affordable price point. These knit pants have a stylish side stripe (ahem, more on that trend here) and hit cleanly at the ankle for a “wear ‘em all day and no one will judge you” kind of vibe.



Fourlaps Level Half-Zip | $98 Graphic : Style Girlfriend

Advertisement

Wear this long-sleeve top to work out in, or just for staying warm on the way to the gym. The brand’s 37.5 technology uses active particles to vent heat in warm conditions and retain it in the cold. So, you’re good to go, no matter where you’re going.