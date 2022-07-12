Prime Day is the perfect time to stock up on physical media, especially usually-expensive DVD and Blu-Ray sets. We’ve curated the DVDs and Blu-Rays you don’t want to miss this Prime Day, including sets of full TV series and movie collections usually scattered across streaming platforms. Thanks to Prime Day, you can now enjoy them all in one place.

The Godfather Trilogy (Blu-Ray) | $26 | 46% Off



Stephen King 5 Movie Collection | $18 | 42% Off



Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection | $25 | 48% Off

Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] | $18 | 72% Off

I Love Lucy: The Complete Series | $26 | 42%

The Twilight Zone: The Complete Series Blu-ray | $47 | 39% Off

Twin Peaks: The Television Collection [Blu-ray] | $47 | 39% Off

We’re particularly psyched about Twin Peaks: The Television Collection, which has both original seasons plus “The Return,” along with a wealth of exclusive special features. It’s also exciting to see all four Indiana Jones films––perfect to catch up on the eve of a 5th Indiana Jones movie. Twilight Zone is a steal at 40% off even if only for Shatner’s starring turn in “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet.”