Prime day is finally here. Doesn’t that sound good? Speaking of sound, we’ve rounded up the best deals you’ll find today on Bluetooth audio Whether you are listening alone on your train commute or gathering around the pool with friends, the right set of Bluetooth earbuds or speakers for you are here—and they’re all on sale.



The Best Prime Day Bluetooth Earbuds Deals

Bose Sport Earbuds | $149 | 17% Off

Belkin Soundform Move Plus Wireless Earbuds | $45 | 36% Off

Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Bluetooth Headphones | $100 | 33% Off

Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus True Wireless Earphones | $159 | 20% Off

The Best Prime Day Bluetooth Speaker Deals

Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 Portable Bluetooth Speaker | $399 | 25% Off



Philips S7505 Bluetooth Speaker w/ Built-in Power-Bank | $100 | 33% Off

Margaritaville Light Up Portable Bluetooth Speaker | $37 | 25% Off

Altec Lansing IMW457-MT Jacket H2O 2 Bluetooth Speaker | $38 | 24% Off

While Master & Dynamic has since released a newer model, the MW07s still make for an exceptionally stellar pair of earbuds with great sound quality. As for Bluetooth speakers, the Phillips S7505 will be doing double duty for you as it’s both a speaker and a power bank charger. The last thing you want is your phone to die while it’s playing music for the whole party. Or perhaps you’d like to stick with that party theme and go with the Margaritaville light-up speaker which has a tiki torch design and flickering LED flame to fit the mood all summer long while listening to Kid Rock’s All Summer Long.

