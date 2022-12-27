We may earn a commission from links on this page.

As this year comes to a close, we look back fondly on some of the coolest stuff to come out this year (or that has been around for a little while but remains just as cool). We’ve rounded up all the bestselling and most visited items for all of 2022 at The Inventory. Check out what you are readers loved the most from us this year and see you again in 2023 for another great year of deals, deals, and more deals.



Best Sellers

Currently 8% off, the AirPods Pro deliver best-in-class sound quality that allows you to customize your listening experience by seamlessly toggling between noise-cancellation and transparency mode.

Experience spatial audio and up to 30 hours of battery life for $40 less than the Airpod Pros.



It’s no surprise that we love it when a robot does our chores for us. These Roombas navigate your home efficiently, using a three-stage-cleaning system that leaves nothing un-vacuumed.

If you are new to Xbox (as in not upgrading from the Xbox One X) or just don’t care too much about specs, this would be a pretty good option for you as it’s normally $200 less than its Series X counterpart. If you don’t mind doing your gaming in 1440p and playing exclusively digital, hop on in.

This bidet is a bestseller and even has a heated seat and dryer function in addition to adjustable spray controls.

Hey, you’re a real professional. These Lifetime Licenses give you the full Microsoft Office Home & Business suite of applications so you can be the most professional professional who’s ever professional’d.

Treat Yourself

You can be your own barista with this exquisite home espresso machine that pulls velvety espresso with rich flavor.

Samsung’s fridges are no joke—and the Bespoke French Door fridge lets you customize your kitchen with fun colors. But if basic’s your thing, this fridge has the kind of flexible, organizational space that rises above the norm.

Samsung’s The Frame is designed to just look like standard wall art when not in use as a TV. The anti-reflection matte keeps whatever you have displayed on it looking like a real work of art.

Why pay full price for games? Get yourself a $100 gift card to the PlayStation Store for just $88 and put that extra $7 toward more games!

Enjoy access to hundreds of Xbox and third-party titles on your Xbox or your PC. Get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $31 (Valid in the United States only).

Sleeper Hits

Uniqlo’s has two huge strengths: winter clothing and sales. We love their heattech clothing and affordable wool sweaters. Stock up for the season!

You get a lifetime subscription to StackSkills Unlimited, which features a variety of online courses for nearly anything you can think of as well as lifetime access to Rosetta Stone for every language.

Bowflex’s line of SelectTech equipment is a great way to add a lot of versatility to your workout in a tight space. You can set the dumbbells to weights between five and 52.5 lbs—just turn the dial and pick it up to start your workout.

Staying in the SelectTech family, this adjustable kettlebell is great for swings, rows, squats, twists, and more. Adjust the weight between eight and 40 lbs.

Life-Improving Tech

Over 8 million pixels can’t be wrong. Experience 4K and smart features from this high-end LG OLED TV.

$2,000 worth of programming knowledge for just $30? Sign me up. Learn Python at your own pace with this premium certification bundle on StackSocial.



It’s always good to be prepared, and a portable power station is one of the best ways to make sure you’ve got electricity in a pinch. Tuck it in your closet or keep it in your car and know you’re covered should you need it.

There are a handful of different models of the Nintendo Switch, but the premium version is an excellent point to jump in on still. It’s more affordable than the Xbox Series X and the PS5 and has an OLED display screen that’s larger than what the standard version is equipped with.

Everyday Essentials

These comfy classics are bestsellers. Whether you’re dressing ‘em with Jibbitz or wearing your funkiest socks, you’re making the most of life, my guy.

Braun refers to this as their best electric razor and for good reason. This highly functional grooming tool is designed to be gentle over tough areas and last for up to 7 years

Samsung’s flagship smartphone is available in a gorgeous choice of colors and is just a dang good smartphone. The 4nm processor is the fastest chip ever on a Galaxy smartphone. The battery lasts long and charges quickly. The camera quality is stunning thanks to the three lenses and HDR video support.



This 11” Chromebook is powered by an AMD A6 processor and has 4GB of memory with 32GB of storage—excellent for some basic everyday needs like browsing the internet or some light word processing.

