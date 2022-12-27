As this year comes to a close, we look back fondly on some of the coolest stuff to come out this year (or that has been around for a little while but remains just as cool). We’ve rounded up all the bestselling and most visited items for all of 2022 at The Inventory. Check out what you are readers loved the most from us this year and see you again in 2023 for another great year of deals, deals, and more deals.
Best Sellers
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) | $229
Currently 8% off, the AirPods Pro deliver best-in-class sound quality that allows you to customize your listening experience by seamlessly toggling between noise-cancellation and transparency mode.
Apple AirPods (3rd Gen)
Experience spatial audio and up to 30 hours of battery life for $40 less than the Airpod Pros.
iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) | $652
iRobot Roomba 694 | $179
It’s no surprise that we love it when a robot does our chores for us. These Roombas navigate your home efficiently, using a three-stage-cleaning system that leaves nothing un-vacuumed.
Microsoft Xbox Series S | $250
If you are new to Xbox (as in not upgrading from the Xbox One X) or just don’t care too much about specs, this would be a pretty good option for you as it’s normally $200 less than its Series X counterpart. If you don’t mind doing your gaming in 1440p and playing exclusively digital, hop on in.
Toto Washlet C5 Electronic Bidet Toilet Seat | $406
This bidet is a bestseller and even has a heated seat and dryer function in addition to adjustable spray controls.
Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License
Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Mac: Lifetime License
Hey, you’re a real professional. These Lifetime Licenses give you the full Microsoft Office Home & Business suite of applications so you can be the most professional professional who’s ever professional’d.
Treat Yourself
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine | $750
You can be your own barista with this exquisite home espresso machine that pulls velvety espresso with rich flavor.
Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator (30 cu. ft.) with Beverage Center in Stainless Steel | $2,400
Samsung’s fridges are no joke—and the Bespoke French Door fridge lets you customize your kitchen with fun colors. But if basic’s your thing, this fridge has the kind of flexible, organizational space that rises above the norm.
Samsung The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022) | $1,599-$1,999
Samsung’s The Frame is designed to just look like standard wall art when not in use as a TV. The anti-reflection matte keeps whatever you have displayed on it looking like a real work of art.
PlayStation Network Card | $88
Why pay full price for games? Get yourself a $100 gift card to the PlayStation Store for just $88 and put that extra $7 toward more games!
Xbox Game Pass (3 Months) | $31
Enjoy access to hundreds of Xbox and third-party titles on your Xbox or your PC. Get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $31 (Valid in the United States only).
Sleeper Hits
Uniqlo Women’s Sale
Uniqlo Men’s Sale
Uniqlo’s has two huge strengths: winter clothing and sales. We love their heattech clothing and affordable wool sweaters. Stock up for the season!
Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone | $149
You get a lifetime subscription to StackSkills Unlimited, which features a variety of online courses for nearly anything you can think of as well as lifetime access to Rosetta Stone for every language.
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells | $330
Bowflex’s line of SelectTech equipment is a great way to add a lot of versatility to your workout in a tight space. You can set the dumbbells to weights between five and 52.5 lbs—just turn the dial and pick it up to start your workout.
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell | $119
Staying in the SelectTech family, this adjustable kettlebell is great for swings, rows, squats, twists, and more. Adjust the weight between eight and 40 lbs.
Life-Improving Tech
LG OLED B1 Series 65” 4K Smart TV | $1,720
Over 8 million pixels can’t be wrong. Experience 4K and smart features from this high-end LG OLED TV.
The Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle | $30
$2,000 worth of programming knowledge for just $30? Sign me up. Learn Python at your own pace with this premium certification bundle on StackSocial.
Anker 757 Portable Power Station | $980
It’s always good to be prepared, and a portable power station is one of the best ways to make sure you’ve got electricity in a pinch. Tuck it in your closet or keep it in your car and know you’re covered should you need it.
Nintendo Switch OLED | $350
There are a handful of different models of the Nintendo Switch, but the premium version is an excellent point to jump in on still. It’s more affordable than the Xbox Series X and the PS5 and has an OLED display screen that’s larger than what the standard version is equipped with.
Everyday Essentials
Crocs
These comfy classics are bestsellers. Whether you’re dressing ‘em with Jibbitz or wearing your funkiest socks, you’re making the most of life, my guy.
Braun Electric Razor Series 9 Pro | $322
Braun refers to this as their best electric razor and for good reason. This highly functional grooming tool is designed to be gentle over tough areas and last for up to 7 years
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra | From $1,200
Samsung’s flagship smartphone is available in a gorgeous choice of colors and is just a dang good smartphone. The 4nm processor is the fastest chip ever on a Galaxy smartphone. The battery lasts long and charges quickly. The camera quality is stunning thanks to the three lenses and HDR video support.
Lenovo Chromebook 3 | $90
This 11” Chromebook is powered by an AMD A6 processor and has 4GB of memory with 32GB of storage—excellent for some basic everyday needs like browsing the internet or some light word processing.