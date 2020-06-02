The Best Laptop Cooling Pads to Beat the Heat

Laptops are a man’s portable best friend, but they can get pretty heated when you’re trying to push them outside of their comfort zone. Enter: laptop cooling pads.
Cooling pads keep your trusty laptop comfortable while you’re putting it through its paces. You’re going to want something tailored for your laptop’s size, and something that stays within an acceptable decibel range for you when you’re out and about; they can get pretty loud.
Here’s our list of the best laptop cooling stands to help you beat the heat.
Try this stylish pick on for size
If you’re about form as well as function, it’s going to be hard to go past this particular choice. The Bestand Aluminum Cooling Computer Stand is stylish and ergonomic to boot, fitting all laptops from 11" to 16". The aluminum soaks up any heat from your laptop, and it’s also got features like a cable management ring and silicone on the bottom to ensure that your workstation is nailed in place.
Here’s something a little friendlier on the wallet
After something that won’t take too big a chunk out of your budget? Check out the Bosvision Ergonomic Aluminum Portable Folding Cooling X-Stand, which is both compact and incredibly lightweight. It’s compatible with all laptop PCs and notebook PCs as long as they aren’t any larger than 17", which gives you quite the range to work with. The stand elevates your laptop at an angle that makes typing more comfortable and increases the airflow available while you’re working.
Forget just one fan, this stand has four
The KLIM Wind Laptop Cooling Pad has four powerful fans to ensure that your laptop never overheats. Its generous size will accommodate anything from a PlayStation 4 to your average office laptop, meaning that it can bring its refrigeration prowess to multiple devices in your home if the need suits. The four fans spin at 1,400 rotations per minute, which means that they’re going to work as hard as you plan on pushing on your laptop (and then some).
Keep your cool during PvP with this pick
The TopMate C5 12-15.6 inch Gaming Laptop Cooler fits most mainstream powerhouse portable machines for gaming. It has a hinged flap to enable you to better position your machine during a long session of raiding, and you can pick from various ventilation modes to suit your usage needs. If you’re wanting to look icy while you’re taking on bad guys in Fortnite, this cooler also has decorative (blue) lighting that you can turn on and off.
Need something to match your RGB rig?
The Thermaltake Massive 20 RGB Steel Mesh Panel laptop cooler is great because, well, it’s got RGB backlighting (not a lot of laptop coolers can say that). Ever wanted to color coordinate your laptop’s keyboard with your cooler? Now you can. However, it’s not just about looks. The Thermaltake cooler lets you control both the RGB lights and the fan speed using a special built-in control panel. Talk about convenient!