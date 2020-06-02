The Best Laptop Cooling Pads to Beat the Heat

Image : Thermaltake

Laptops are a man’s portable best friend, but they can get pretty heated when you’re trying to push them outside of their comfort zone. Enter: laptop cooling pads.



Advertisement

Cooling pads keep your trusty laptop comfortable while you’re putting it through its paces. You’re going to want something tailored for your laptop’s size, and something that stays within an acceptable decibel range for you when you’re out and about; they can get pretty loud.

Here’s our list of the best laptop cooling stands to help you beat the heat.

The Sleek Selection

Advertisement

The Bestand Aluminum Cooling Co mputer Stand Image : Bestand

If you’re about form as well as function, it’s going to be hard to go past this particular choice. The Bestand Aluminum Cooling Computer Stand is stylish and ergonomic to boot, fitting all laptops from 11" to 16". The aluminum soaks up any heat from your laptop, and it’s also got features like a cable management ring and silicone on the bottom to ensure that your workstation is nailed in place.



Nike's New Shoes Are (Literal) Trash Read on The Inventory

The Price-Efficient Pick

The Bosvision Ergonomic Aluminum Portable Folding Cooling X-Stand Image : Bosvision

Advertisement

After something that won’t take too big a chunk out of your budget? Check out the Bosvision Ergonomic Aluminum Portable Folding Cooling X-Stand, which is both compact and incredibly lightweight. It’s compatible with all laptop PCs and notebook PCs as long as they aren’t any larger than 17", which gives you quite the range to work with. The stand elevates your laptop at an angle that makes typing more comfortable and increases the airflow available while you’re working.



The High-Performance Pick

Advertisement

The KLIM Wind Laptop Cooling Pad Image : KLIM

The KLIM Wind Laptop Cooling Pad has four powerful fans to ensure that your laptop never overheats. Its generous size will accommodate anything from a PlayStation 4 to your average office laptop, meaning that it can bring its refrigeration prowess to multiple devices in your home if the need suits. The four fans spin at 1,400 rotations per minute, which means that they’re going to work as hard as you plan on pushing on your laptop (and then some).



Advertisement

The Gamer’s Choice

The TopMate C5 12-15.6 inch Gaming Laptop Cooler Image : TopMate

Advertisement

The TopMate C5 12-15.6 inch Gaming Laptop Cooler fits most mainstream powerhouse portable machines for gaming. It has a hinged flap to enable you to better position your machine during a long session of raiding, and you can pick from various ventilation modes to suit your usage needs. If you’re wanting to look icy while you’re taking on bad guys in Fortnite, this cooler also has decorative (blue) lighting that you can turn on and off.



The Pick For RGB Royalty

Advertisement

The Thermaltake Massive 20 RGB Steel Mesh Panel laptop cooler Image : Thermaltake

The Thermaltake Massive 20 RGB Steel Mesh Panel laptop cooler is great because, well, it’s got RGB backlighting ( not a lot of laptop coolers can say that ). Ever wanted to color coordinate your laptop’s keyboard with your cooler? Now you can. However, it’s not just about looks. The Thermaltake cooler lets you control both the RGB lights and the fan speed using a special built-in control panel. Talk about convenient!

Advertisement