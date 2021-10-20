It’s that time of year again. The leaves are falling, the pumpkins are spiced, and look out because Michael Myers is behind you holding an axe. Horrific, very real circumstances aside (seriously, watch your back!), Halloween 2021 isn’t complete without the best costumes, decorations, and accessories to suit the occasion. Because everyone’s tastes are different, in addition to my own personal recommendations, I asked the rest of our staff here at The Inventory what they’re buying this especially spooky season.



Advertisement

Remember, you’re never too old to trick-or-treat, so always come prepared with the right gear to get the job done. And if you see any candy with a warning label saying it contains THC, that’s actually mine and you should promptly return it.



Gabe Carey, Editor-in-Chief

Pokémon is undergoing a renaissance in 2021, not only because it’s the 25th(!) anniversary of the franchise, but also because I’ve been mainlining its extensive gaming archive pretty much all year. Exclusive to Target, this Halloween-themed seasonal calendar counts down to the spookiest day of the year, complete with 13 original figurines specially made for the occasion. While some of the Pokémon, i.g., Zubat, Litwick, and Mimikyu are frightening enough as they are, you can also enjoy a Pikachu with a pumpkin for a hat, a witchy Eevee, a Squirtle holding a Jack-’o-lantern basket, and a Kantonian Cubone for some reason (should have gone with the Alolan variant if you ask me).



G/O Media may get a commission 15% off Pretex Halloween Decorations Get your home in the holiday spirit

There’s plenty to choose from so you still have time to make your house a howlin’ good time. Buy at Amazon

Unless you’re a literal child (in which case, where are your parents?), most of the “real” Wario costumes are out of stock everywhere. The good news is you can always piecemeal your own outfit together and represent the King of Capitalism himself in true form. To start, this zip-up hoodie is subtle enough that it doesn’t have to be reserved for Halloween; while it’s perfectly fine to dress up as your favorite characters all-year round, this little number is almost socially acceptable to wear through the winter. Next you’ll need a mustache. While Wario’s whiskers are so distinct they’re difficult to track down, this fake stache approaches “close enough” territory. That said, if your name is Joe Tilleli, you likely won’t need much help in the facial hair department (he has a mustache now).

Advertisement

Shop the rest of Amazon’s Halloween costume selection, including the coveted Squid Game jumpsuit garb , here.

Sheilah Villari, Editor

Advertisement

Every good magic wielder knows how important your familiar is. And when All Hallow’s Eve comes, it’s our time to honor and protect them for being such loyal little fur pals. I fully plan on matching with my beloved Jack Russell this Halloween, and what better way to do this than by repping the best spooky movie ever Hocus Pocus? Benny will be rocking the soft cotton Hocus Pocus Spirit Jersey with the King of all brotherly protectors, Binx, prominently featured. I’ll have on this matching adorable Tie Front Shirt by Her Universe with our man Binx on the front and the infamous Sanderson Sisters on the back. It’s adorned with little star and moon buttons to give it a bewitching touch. After all, it’s just a bunch of hocus pocus!

Advertisement

I am a firm believer that Halloween decor can be on display all-year-round. As soon as Target released these Backlit LED lights in their Hyde & EEK! section, I wanted them all. The bat sold out pretty quickly, which isn’t a surprise. But this ghost and pumpkin give off the same cute and spooky vibes. The ghastly ghost glows in a beautiful neon green color while the pumpkin is a vibrant orange. I would absolutely leave the ghost out as it really works as a great nightlight. Hang these and set them in or on a mantle but no matter where they are it will give your home the haunting it deserves this season.

Joe Tilleli, Associate Writer

Advertisement

It should come as no surprise to anyone who knows me that I’m a big Over the Garden Wall fan. I named my hairless cat Wirt because he is a beautiful mistake of nature just like Beatrice calls his namesake voiced by Elijah Wood. The Halloween season (or just Fall at large) to me mean it’s time to kick back, light some pumpkin-scented candles, and throw up this wonderful miniseries for another rewatch. The second episode, Wirt and Greg go to Pottsfield— a small village where everyone is wearing pumpkins on their heads to celebrate the harvest. It’s the perfect little Halloween town. I found this Pottsfield flag for sale that will absolutely become part of my Fall decor.

Advertisement

This year, I’ve been on an old horror movie kick. I’m already well-versed in your Conjurings and your Oculuses and all the other recent horror flicks of the past decade or so. They’re great, but they all have a bit of a serious tone which I don’t really associate with Halloween. I’ve been diving back to all the B-horror movies of the 80s and during my watch I discovered an absolute batshit insane horror comedy which I immediately fell in love with. The Return of the Living Dead is now, in my mind, THE ‘ 80s horror movie. So much so that it is a must-own for my physical collection. Gotta know I’ll always be able to watch it around Halloween each year going forward. If you have not seen it, it’s probably more fun to go in blind. However, the one thing I’ll say to give you some expectation of the tone is this is the movie to first invent the trope that zombies say, “Braaains.”

For more offers on the products we love, peep our best Amazon deals of the day.