“Shoes. We all have to wear ‘em….” is how I almost started this story, because last night Shep was in town, so a few disparate members of The Inventory squad all got together and well, margaritas were consumed.



Hangover-induced bland lede aside, I’m not wrong! Especially with fall on its way, proper footwear is generally encouraged (the better for crunching leaves satisfyingly underfoot!).

Thankfully, there’s wiggle room (ha!) when it comes to the best shoes for guys this autumn. Below, check out three categories of on-trend footwear for fall, with a few #SGapproved picks from each.

The best Chelsea boots for fall

I’d be remiss not to start with the shoe that’s essentially become the defacto mascot here at Style Girlfriend. Hey, if the Flyers can have Gritty, we can have a casual boot repping our team! A perennial fall favorite, the Chelsea boot looks as good in leather as it does in suede, and in neutral colors from black to brown to tan. Wear yours with dark jeans, colored chinos, or even as a way to dress down a suit.



The best sneakers for fall

While Chelsea boots have a bit of a ceiling when it comes to expressing your unique sense of personal style (“Am I a light brown suede guy, or am I a dark brown suede guy?”), the season’s best sneakers offer more variety. For fall, choose from a clean white sneaker in pristine leather, a futuristic-looking spaceship of a shoe in bright neons, or even a throwback chunky style that has major dad vibes (in a good way).



You, as the saying goes, do you.

The best work shoes for fall

Obviously, I don’t know your life, so who’s to say what kind of office dress code you’re working with? Thankfully, the following three pairs should cover most levels of formality (or lack thereof) at work. Team SG loves a wingtip, and this season’s styles are a little chunkier, in a fun, modern way. A tasseled loafer feels similarly fresh for fall - this pair from Dr. Martens (who knew they made loafers! And tasseled at that!!) would look great with black jeans or slim-cut suit pants. And finally, a lace-up boot in cowhide leather with welt stitching will work for most “Just dress ‘appropriately’ and you’ll be fine” no-dress code offices.

