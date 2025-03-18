The Best Electronics and Appliances Get the Biggest Deals During Best Buy's Tech Fest

Ever see one of those surprise sales events that has you wondering “what’s the occasion?” Presidents Day is long past and Memorial Day is a long ways off, but Best Buy doesn’t need a holiday to throw a huge sale, so welcome to Tech Fest, running now through Sunday. Giant price drops on top tech and electronics brands are all over Best Buy’s website and stores, with everything from laptops and wireless headphones to big-screen TVs and smart-home refrigerators and other appliances marked down by hundreds and even thousands of dollars.

Best Buy Tech Fest | $1,000s in savings | Best Buy

You could easily spend hours hunting deals while walking the aisles at your local Best Buy or browsing their website, but we’ll help you skip to the front of the line with some of the very best offers. You can save $1,100 when you buy the LG 27.7 cubic-foot French Door Smart Refrigerator at 41% off, or upgrade your big-screen game by snagging the Roku 75" Class Pro Series Mini-LED QLED 4K Smart TV for just $1,000 — $700 less than its regular price. Smaller tech items are marked down too, like the Beats Solo 4 True wireless headphones at 35% off, bringing them down to just $130.

You have from now through Sunday to see the huge selection of top-brand tech and appliances that are marked down by hundreds or thousands of dollar during Best Buy’s Tech Fest. Head to your local Best Buy or hit their site now!