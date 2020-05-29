It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
The Best Drawing Tablets to Bring out Your Inner Picasso

Ginny Woo
While everyone’s busy brushing up on new skills, why not pick up something to appease the artist in you? Unleashing your inner Bob Ross is probably easier said than done, though. We’ve moved past easels and paints, so you might need something a bit more high-tech to keep up.

Enter: drawing tablets. Whether you’re new to drawing or already a seasoned pro who’s looking for an upgrade, you’re going to want something tailored for both your experience and your budget.

Here’s our list of the best drawing tablets to fit your every need.

Take this affordable first-time tablet for a spin

Image: XP-PEN

If you’re wanting to dip your toes into the waters of digital drawing, you might not want to shell out for something too pricey. Why not pick up something that’s made for more than just sketching, in case you change your mind? The XP-Pen StarG640 drawing tablet doubles as an OSU! tablet if you’re wanting to run through some rhythm games in between anatomy drawing tutorials, and it’s sitting pretty at a great price point for a beginner.

Here’s something for your toddlers to scribble away on

Image: Ansel
Got a little one at home super keen on trying out scribbling? Are they not quite at the stage where they can irresponsibly while hours away on the computer? The Ansel LCD 10-inch writing tablet is fun-sized for kids, easy to get your head around when it comes to using it, and minimizes the mess that often follows a child who’s super into arts and crafts.

Premium features at a midrange price

Image: GAOMON

The GAOMON PD2200 is perfect for a power user of tablets, with dedicated touch keys and compatibility with almost every major drawing software out there. Photoshop? Check. SketchBook Pro? Want +60degree tilt support so you can draw for hours in comfort? Check. This tablet comes with anti-glare film applied to its fully-laminated 21.5" HD screen so you can get sketching right out of the box.

Do everything on the go

Image: WACOM
This tablet has the bells, whistles, bonus software, and pretty much everything you might need to start your adventure in art. The WACOM Intuos Wireless Graphics drawing tablet will suit everyone who prefers to be on the go, and the bonus illustration software that is part of this package is a nice touch too. It boasts an easy setup, a Clip Studio 2-year license, and a large canvas for its size.

Hotkeys tailored to your needs

Image: VEIKK

The VEIKK Graphics drawing tablet boasts an impressive set of 12-customizable hotkeys and a myriad of other features for a modest price point compared to its contemporaries. The stylus is battery-free, which means nothing to interrupt your time spent brushing up on paint styles. On top of that, you can map the various hotkeys to individual software uses, allowing you to tweak the drawing tablet experience to your exact specifications.

