Best Buy is having a 3-day sales event to celebrate dads and grads. Whether you’re looking for a gift for Father’s Day or someone in your life has recently or is about to graduate school, we’ve got you covered. Hell, maybe your dad just graduated and we need to double-dip in the festivities. Here are a few of our standout selections, but be sure to check out everything that’s on sale through this weekend.

The Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 laptop is perfect for handling all of your daily computing tasks. What specs are we looking at here? Well, we’ve got a 15.6" display in 1080p, 8GB of RAM, an Intel Core i5 processor, and a 256GB SSD. As the name implies, this model utilizes a flip-and-fold design allowing for you to use it as a traditional laptop or convert it into a tablet with touch controls. Right now it is $200 off for the next few days.

Save $300 this weekend on a 65" Class Q80A Series TV from Samsung. This QLED 4K television processes your picture with a machine learning AI to give you breathtaking color. Treat your dad to something nice. I know my dad can use this. He’s still using the 1080p TV he got back in 2011. The color has gone whack and now dark blues look blown out. That won’t be a problem here.

If your dad lives in the world of a ‘90s standup comic, he probably can’t stand the voice of his wife constantly on his case—nag, nag, nag. I genuinely hope that is not the situation and that your parents are happily married and bring each other joy. In any case, maybe he just wants a pair of noise-canceling headphones just because they rock. And these ones from Sony do rock. They’re marked down by $50 too.

Is your graduate now moving out of home? Probably has never vacuumed or mopped a day in their life. Or maybe your dad just doesn’t want to be bothered with the cleaning either. Well whoever it’s for, you will surely make their life easier with an iRobot Roomba i3+ robot vacuum and Braava Jet m6 robot mop. Best Buy has them bundled together and also knocked off $200. Let these two robots team up to make their place spotless.

Data is cool. Particularly for sports. Does your dad want to improve his golf game? Well, this SkyCaddie smartwatch can help. Using GPS, your dad can identify exactly where he is on each hole of the golf course he’s playing. See an overhead view of the hole and get the exact distance in yards he is away from the green. This is the info he needs to adequately select the right club for each stroke. It supports over 35,000 different courses. It’s $50 off for the ongoing sales event.