The Best Blenders You Can Buy on Amazon

Blenders are way more than just vehicles for decimating fruit. They’re a kitchen staple for any kind of food preparation, whether you’re making soups, salad dressings, or simply smoothies.

Best Blenders | Amazon

We’ve rounded up some blenders on Amazon that we think are awesome—at multiple price points and with multiple uses. Some are great for the whole family, some handle hot stuff with grace , and some are space savers for the green juice girlies of any gender. Below, we’ll get into the nitty gritty of what makes these the cream of the smooth blending crop.

The Ninja Mega Kitchen System is one of the best, all-around multi-use blenders. The system includes a food processor and two smaller vessels to make smoothies to-go. It also boasts blades for any recipe—including one to help knead dough.

If you want a Ninja but don’t necessarily need all the bells and whistles—maybe you have a food processor already—the Ninja Twisti is another great Ninja blender. It includes the smoothie cups and a blade to fit them. Plus the top includes a built-in tamper to make sure all the ingredients get whisked into the vortex.

Make no mistake: the Explorian is the luxe blender. Its professional-grade features include a motor that keeps itself cool and speed control for precision. Though it’s not the one that Starbucks uses (that’s the Vitamix Quiet One), the Explorian has this precise container design that creates a smoothness “vortex.” The Explorian can handle heat too—so make all the soup you desire.

The Vitamix One is currently 40% off—a great deal on a brand name you can trust. The 32 oz size is countertop friendly, and it provides the same, high-powered stainless steel blade to make sauces, purées, and smoothies. Heads up, this Vitamix can’t handle hot stuff—but it’s still a great choice for a basic, high-quality blender.

The Magic Bullet is the most bang for your buck, and a #1 Amazon Bestseller at that. Three vessels (with caps!), one high-powered motor, the Magic Bullet is the best choice for just simply making a smoothie or juice every day. If you’re looking for a slightly more luxe option in the compact Bullet family, the Nutribullet Pro is a bit more powerful with 900 watts, and is currently on-sale for just $58.

The wireless Cuisinart Evolut ionX is a rechargable blender that can handle 20 minutes of continuous runtime with one charge. But you won’t need that long to make your usual green juice: the EvolutionX is so confidently powerful it can crush ice no problem.

The Beast Blender has shows up on Instagram feeds and YouTube suggestions, but it’s way more than just an aesthetic . It’s a multi-purpose blender whose ribbed vessel helps you pack in the nutrients. That super-sharp blade monitors its own temperature too.

If you’re married to your countertop blender but want to up your kitchen game, enter the immersion blender. All-Clad makes restaurant-grade kitchen gear, and this handheld blender shows. Precision controls let you control the smooth-to-chunk ratio in sauces, dressings, curries, and soups . It’s a great kitchen upgrade—and a great gift.