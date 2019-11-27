The Best Black Friday Gaming & Media Deals [Updating]

Black Friday is one of the best times of year to get a new game console, pick up a game that’s been on your wish list, or score some discounted gift cards for your favorite media services. We’ll be collecting all of the best deals in this space below through the entire holiday weekend, so it’s game on. Stay tuned, we’ll be updating this post as deals go live, and throughout the holiday weekend.
Just in case you’re tired of playing Pokémon on your brand new Switch and are looking for some new games to play, Nintendo is bringing some great deals this Black Friday. There’s something here for everyone, and while there aren’t any recent releases that scream buy me! The selection is pretty solid if you missed out of any the great games that came out in during the first two years of the Switch’s life cycle.
You can find most of these games at any major retailer, but make sure to act quick on these deals, as some of the more popular games run the risk of selling out before you get a chance to buy them.
Collection of Mana | $20 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Contra - Rogue Corps | $20 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Enter The Gungeon | $20 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Megaman 11 | $16 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection | $16 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy | $15 | Target | Also available at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled | $15 | Target | Also available at Amazon and Best Buy
Disney’s Aladdin / The Lion King | $15 | Target | Also available at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart
Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle | $15 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Overcooked 2 | $15 | Target | Also available at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $30 | Target | Also available at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart
Super Mario Odyssey | $30 | Target | Also available at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart
Mario Tennis Aces | $30 | Target | Also available at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart
Hollow Knight | $30 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
NBA 2K20 | $30 | Target | Also available at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart
Super Mario Party | $30 | Walmart | Also available at Amazon and Best Buy
Splatoon 2 | $30 | Walmart | Also available at Amazon and Best Buy
Diablo 3 Eternal Collection | $25 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster | $25 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age | $25 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Just Dance 2020 | $25 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch | $25 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon
Overwatch Legendary Edition | $25 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Spyro Reignited Trilogy | $25 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze | $40 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Octopath Traveler | $40 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Nintendo Switch Console Mario Kart Bundle | $300 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
During Black Friday, Walmart, Best Buy and Target are offering up the Nintendo Switch with a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. This is the first-gen Switch, so it’s the one everyone else has but it lags behind in battery life compared to the newer model.
This is a solid buy on a product that’s at the top of many, many, many wishlists for Black Friday.
The Nintendo Switch is better with friends, and you can add an extra player by picking up an extra set of Joy-Con. Right now, Walmart and Amazon have a few for between $60, which is a few bucks less than usual.
I’ll level with you, that’s still a lot for a game controller. But the nice thing about Joy-Con is that for certain games, each one can work independently, meaning you can have a four person Mario Kart battle with just two sets of Joy-Con.
Do you like free money? Who doesn’t! If you were planning to get a Nintendo Switch this Christmas, get some Amazon money while you’re at it. Right now, when you get the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con or Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con, get $25 Amazon credit when you use promo code 397BFFA5.
In case you missed the same deal on May 2nd (better known to non-muggles as the Anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts), the complete Blu-Ray Harry Potter box set is back on sale for $85.
Sure, if you’re a Potterhead, you might have some old DVDs and even VHS tapes hanging around, but it is time to toss those out. My copy of Chamber of Secrets is so worn out, poor Dobby starts to cut in and out as soon as he bangs his head with the lamp.
Amazon has the entire Harry Potter Collection available for $85. That is eight feature-length films, plus all of the bonus material, in beautiful Blu-Ray + Digital + DVD. If those words don’t really register for you, it means you can see every beautiful strand of Draco Malfoy’s blonde hair in perfect detail. Don’t look too closely at Harry’s eyes, they’re not actually green like his mothers in the movies.
Or, you can buy just the DVD set for $22.
Or just Blu-ray for $27.
Or Blu-Ray + 4K for $79.
You don’t need to wait until Black Friday for a sweet deal on a Nintendo Switch Lite. Right now, ebay has a sweet bundle that includes the console and Pokemon Shield for just just $230. That’s basically $30 off.
I’ve spent 30 hours on Pokemon Sword, and I can tell you that it’s the Pokemon I’ve been waiting years for.
This particular deal is incredible especially considering that Pokemon games are pretty resistant to price drops. Make sure to act fast, because this is a solid bargain on some top-tier gifts.
Walmart and Best Buy are discounting a ton of consoles, so you won’t have to wait a week to get your games going. Here are all their available offers:
PlayStation
Sony PlayStation 4 1TB Only on PlayStation PS4 Console Bundle | $200 |
Walmart and Best Buy
PS4 1TB Pro Console | $300 | Walmart
PlayStation VR 5 Game Bundle | $200 | Walmart
Xbox
Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition | $150 | Walmart
Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 | $350 | Best Buy | Includes Best Buy $30 Gift Card and 3-Month Xbox Live Gold
Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 Console Bundle | $350 | Best Buy | Includes Best Buy $30 Gift Card and 3-Month Xbox Live Gold
Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle | $200 | Walmart
Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Bundle | $350 Best Buy | Includes Best Buy $30 Gift Card and 3-Month Xbox Live Gold
Of course, Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon are dropping the price on a ton of their Xbox One and DualShock controllers (in various colors) down to just $39.
Enjoy all the benefits of a PlayStation Plus Membership for an entire year for a low $45. If you own a PS4, or plan to buy one on Black Friday, this is a no-brainer. This subscription gives you a couple of “free” games to play per month in addition to online play access. For November, you’ll get a chance to play Nioh and Outlast 2.
Okay, so you bought your brand new 4K TV and are itching to get the best out of your newest display. Most retailers got you covered this Black Friday with some excellent 4K movies at bargain prices so you can show off to your friends your newest purchase.
If you still haven’t made the jump to 4K then there’s no need to worry as you’ll also have plenty of 1080p Blu-Ray’s at even lower prices. Don’t forget that while these deals last the whole weekend, you run the risk on missing out if you wait too long.
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 4K | $10 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Secret Life of Pets 2 | $10 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Men In Black: international | $10 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Alita: Battle Angel | $10 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Pokémon Detective Pikachu | $8 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Ready Player One 4K | $8 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse | $8 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
John Wick: Chapter 3 | $8 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
John Wick: Chapter 2 4K | $8 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
John Wick: Chapter 1 4K | $8 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Aquaman 4K | $8 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Aquaman | $6 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Deadpool 2 | $6 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
LEGO Movie 2 | $6 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Mission: Impossible - Fallout | $6 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
A Star is Born | $4 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
IT (2017) | $4 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
The Lion King | $17 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Aladdin | $17 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Aladdin Signature Collection | $17 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Toy Story 4 | $17 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Pokémon Detective Pikachu 4K | $13 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Spider-Man Far From Home 4K | $13 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 4k | $13 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
John Wick: Chapter 3 4K | $13 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Men In Black: international 4K | $13 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Alita: Battle Angel 4K | $13 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Bohemian Rhapsody 4K | $13 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Gaming
- Galaga Arcade1UP Machine | $150 | Walmart
- Street Fighter 2 Arcade1UP Machine | $200 | Walmart
- Star Wars Arcade1UP Machine w/ Riser | $400 | Walmart
- Arcade1Up - Deluxe 8-in-1 Head to Head Cocktail Table with Pac-Man and Galaga | $450 | Best Buy
Peripherals
- Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Gaming Headset | $349 | Amazon
- Oculus Quest 64GB VR Headset + Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series Bundle | $399 | Walmart
- Oculus Go Standalone Virtual Reality Headset - 32GB Oculus VR | $199 | Walmart
- Razer DeathAdder Elite Gaming Mouse | $30 | Amazon
- Razer Mamba Elite Wired Gaming Mouse | $50 | Amazon
- Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Headset + GSA 50 Headset Hanger | $80 | Sennheiser
- Sennheiser GSP 600 Professional Noise-Cancelling Gaming Headset + GSA 50 Headset Hanger | $250 | Sennheiser
- Sennheiser GSP 670 Wireless Gaming Headset + GSA 50 Headset Hanger | $350 | Sennheiser
- Antlion Audio ModMic USB Attachable Noise-Cancelling Microphone | $70 | Amazon
- Antlion Audio ModMic Uni Attachable Noise-Cancelling Microphone | $45 | Amazon
- Antlion Audio ModMic Wireless Attachable Boom Microphone | $100 | Amazon
PC
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice | $25 | Amazon
PlayStation 4
- Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Gaming Console | $299 | Walmart
- DualShock 4 Wireless Controller | $39 | Amazon
- Logitech Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force G29 Racing Wheel with Responsive Pedals | $200 | Amazon
- Marvel’s Spider-Man, Game of the Year Edition | $15 | Walmart
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition | $15 | Walmart
- Anthem | $10 | Amazon
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | $38 | Walmart
- Madden NFL 20 | $27 | Walmart
- Borderlands 3 | $28 | Amazon
- Days Gone | $20 | Amazon
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King | $15 | Amazon
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice | $25 | Amazon
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition | $30 | Best Buy
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint | $28 | Amazon
- Far Cry 5 Standard Edition | $15 | Amazon
- Far Cry New Dawn | $15 | Amazon
- Fallout 76 | $12 | Amazon
- BioShock: The Collection | $15 | Amazon
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition | $10 | Amazon
- Judgement | $25 | Amazon
- Code Vein | $40 | Amazon
- MediEvil | $20 | Amazon
- Mortal Kombat 11 | $25 | Amazon
- NBA 2K20 | $28 | Amazon
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition/Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition Bundle | $30 | Best Buy
- Hitman 2 | $20 | Amazon
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series Standard Edition | $30 | Best Buy
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown | $20 | Amazon
- Persona 5 | $10 | Amazon
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider | $15 | Amazon
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition | $20 | Best Buy
- Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered | $15 | Amazon
- Trials Rising Gold Edition | $15 | Amazon
Xbox One
- Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition 3 Game Bundle (Fortnite, Sea of Thieves, Minecraft) | $149 | Walmart
- Xbox One S 1TB Console - NBA 2K20 Bundle | $199 | Amazon
- Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions Bundle | $199 | Walmart
- Xbox One X 1TB Console - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle | $349 | Amazon
- Xbox One Wireless Controller | $39 | Amazon
- Logitech G920 Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force Racing Wheel with Responsive Pedals | $200 | Amazon
- Xbox Live 3 Month Gold Membership, Digital | $15 | Amazon
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-Month Membership Digital | $25 | Amazon
- Gears of War 5 | $25 | Amazon
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition | $15 | Walmart
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | $38 | Walmart
- Madden NFL 20 | $27 | Walmart
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice | $25 | Amazon
- Far Cry New Dawn | $15 | Amazon
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition | $30 | Best Buy
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition | $15 | Amazon
- Resident Evil 2 | $15 | Amazon
- Mortal Kombat 11 | $25 | Amazon
- Need for Speed Heat | $30 | Amazon
- NBA 2K20 | $28 | Amazon
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition/Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition Bundle | $30 | Best Buy
- Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition/Baldur’s Gate II Enhanced Edition Bundle | $30 | Best Buy
- Hitman 2 | $20 | Amazon
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series | $30 | Best Buy
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown | $20 | Amazon
- Sea of Thieves | $20 | Amazon
- Sea of Thieves Anniversary Edition | $25 | Amazon
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition | $20 | Best Buy
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus | $15 | Amazon
- Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered | $15 | Amazon
Nintendo
- Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Console Bundle | $300 | Best Buy
- Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy‑Con + $25 Amazon Credit | $299 | Amazon | Use Code 397BFFA5
- Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con + $25 Amazon Credit | $299 | Amazon | Use Code 397BFFA5
- Nintendo - Poké Ball Plus | $20 | Best Buy
- Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R) - Neon Red/Neon Blue | $60 | Amazon
- Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R) - Gray | $60 | Amazon
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | $63 | Amazon
- Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Individual Membership | $15 | Target
- PowerA Nintendo Switch Joy Con Charging Dock | $12 | Amazon
- Killer Queen Black | $15 | Target
- Splatoon 2 - Nintendo Switch | $40 | Amazon
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze | $40 | Amazon
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe | $40 | Amazon
- Super Mario Party | $40 | Amazon
- ARMS - Nintendo Switch | $40 | Amazon
- Mario Tennis Aces | $30 | Target
- Mario Tennis Aces | $40 | Amazon
- The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild | $30 | Target
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $40 | Amazon
- Super Mario Odyssey | $30 | Target
- Super Mario Odyssey: Starter Pack | $40 | Amazon
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch | $30 | Walmart
- Resident Evil Origins Collection | $30 | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 - Nintendo Switch | $17 | Amazon
- Raiden V: Director’s Cut Limited Edition | $20 | Amazon
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition/Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition Bundle | $30 | Best Buy
- Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition/Baldur’s Gate II Enhanced Edition Bundle | $30 | Best Buy
- Resident Evil Origins Collection | $40 | Amazon
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition | $15 | Best Buy
- Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle | $15 | Amazon | Also at Best Buy
- Hasbro Game Night | $15 | Best Buy
- Just Dance 2020 | $25 | Amazon
- NBA 2K20 | $28 | Amazon
Toys & Board Games
- LEGO Classic Creative Fun 11005 (900 Pieces) | $20 | Walmart
- LEGO DUPLO My First Creative Fun 10887 | $20 | Walmart
- LEGO Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter 75218 Star Wars Building Kit (731 Pieces) | $50 | Amazon
- LEGO City Hospital 60204 Building Kit (861 Pieces) | $70 | Amazon
- LEGO City Tracks 60205 Building Kit (20 Pieces) | $14 | Amazon
- Pokemon Elemental Power Tin- Flareon | $10 | Walmart
- Pokemon Elemental Power Tin- Vaporeon | $10 | Walmart
- Pokemon Elemental Power Tin- Jolteon | $10 | Walmart
- Spot it! Card Game | $5 | Walmart
- Hot Wheels Ultimate Gator Car Wash Playset | $39 | Amazon
- Hover-1 - Origin Self Balancing Scooter - Black | $130 | Best Buy
- Hover-1 - Drive Self Balancing Scooter - Blue/Black | $100 | Best Buy
Media
Movies & TV
- Harry Potter 8-Film Collection 4K | $79 | Amazon
- Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection | $27 | Amazon
- AVENGERS: ENDGAME 4K | $22 | Amazon
- Wonder Woman (2017) 4K | $9 | Walmart
- Aquaman 4K | $9 | Walmart
- Jack Ryan 5-Movie Collection | $13 | Amazon
- Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 4K | $13 | Amazon
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse | $6 | Amazon
- Ready Player One 4K | $8 | Amazon
- Aladdin Signature Collection | $17 | Amazon
- Secret Life of Pets 2 | $10 | Amazon
- Wizard of Oz 4K | $13 | Amazon
- Pokemon Detective Pikachu | $9 | Amazon
- Shazam! | $9 | Amazon
- The Revenant | $4 | Amazon
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day | $4 | Amazon
- Alita Battle Angel 4K | $13 | Walmart
- It (2017) 4K | $9 | Walmart
Books & Comics
Gift Cards
- Apple - $100 App Store & iTunes Gift Card [Digital] | $80 | Best Buy
- Google Play $25 Gift Card | $18 | Walmart
- Google Play $100 Gift Card | $73 | Walmart
- Uber - $25 Gift Card | $21 | Best Buy
- Domino’s - $20 Gift Card | $17 | Best Buy
- StubHub - $50 StubHub Gift Card | $43 | Best Buy