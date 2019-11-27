The Best Black Friday Gaming & Media Deals [Updating]

Stay caught up on all the best Black Friday deals from around the web, as curated by The Inventory's deal spotters.

Black Friday is one of the best times of year to get a new game console, pick up a game that’s been on your wish list, or score some discounted gift cards for your favorite media services. We’ll be collecting all of the best deals in this space below through the entire holiday weekend, so it’s game on. Stay tuned, we’ll be updating this post as deals go live, and throughout the holiday weekend.

Just in case you’re tired of playing Pokémon on your brand new Switch and are looking for some new games to play, Nintendo is bringing some great deals this Black Friday. There’s something here for everyone, and while there aren’t any recent releases that scream buy me! The selection is pretty solid if you missed out of any the great games that came out in during the first two years of the Switch’s life cycle.



You can find most of these games at any major retailer, but make sure to act quick on these deals, as some of the more popular games run the risk of selling out before you get a chance to buy them.

Under $20﻿

Collection of Mana | $20 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart



Contra - Rogue Corps | $20 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Enter The Gungeon | $20 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Megaman 11 | $16 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection | $16 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy | $15 | Target | Also available at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart



Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled | $15 | Target | Also available at Amazon and Best Buy

Disney’s Aladdin / The Lion King | $15 | Target | Also available at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart



Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle | $15 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Overcooked 2 | $15 | Target | Also available at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart

Under $30﻿

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $30 | Target | Also available at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart



Super Mario Odyssey | $30 | Target | Also available at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart

Mario Tennis Aces | $30 | Target | Also available at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart

Hollow Knight | $30 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

NBA 2K20 | $30 | Target | Also available at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart

Super Mario Party | $30 | Walmart | Also available at Amazon and Best Buy

Splatoon 2 | $30 | Walmart | Also available at Amazon and Best Buy

Diablo 3 Eternal Collection | $25 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster | $25 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon



Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age | $25 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Just Dance 2020 | $25 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch | $25 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon

Overwatch Legendary Edition | $25 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart



Spyro Reignited Trilogy | $25 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart



Under $40﻿

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze | $40 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart



Octopath Traveler | $40 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart



Bundles﻿

Nintendo Switch Console Mario Kart Bundle | $300 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

During Black Friday, Walmart, Best Buy and Target are offering up the Nintendo Switch with a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. This is the first-gen Switch, so it’s the one everyone else has but it lags behind in battery life compared to the newer model.



This is a solid buy on a product that’s at the top of many, many, many wishlists for Black Friday.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair (L/R), Neon Pink and Neon Green | $60 | Amazon

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair (L/R), Neon Red and Neon Blue | $60 | Amazon

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair (L/R), Gray | $60 | Amazon

The Nintendo Switch is better with friends, and you can add an extra player by picking up an extra set of Joy-Con. Right now, Walmart and Amazon have a few for between $60, which is a few bucks less than usual.



I’ll level with you, that’s still a lot for a game controller. But the nice thing about Joy-Con is that for certain games, each one can work independently, meaning you can have a four person Mario Kart battle with just two sets of Joy-Con.

Do you like free money? Who doesn’t! If you were planning to get a Nintendo Switch this Christmas, get some Amazon money while you’re at it. Right now, when you get the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con or Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con, get $25 Amazon credit when you use promo code 397BFFA5.



In case you missed the same deal on May 2nd (better known to non-muggles as the Anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts), the complete Blu-Ray Harry Potter box set is back on sale for $85.



Sure, if you’re a Potterhead, you might have some old DVDs and even VHS tapes hanging around, but it is time to toss those out. My copy of Chamber of Secrets is so worn out, poor Dobby starts to cut in and out as soon as he bangs his head with the lamp.

Amazon has the entire Harry Potter Collection available for $85. That is eight feature-length films, plus all of the bonus material, in beautiful Blu-Ray + Digital + DVD. If those words don’t really register for you, it means you can see every beautiful strand of Draco Malfoy’s blonde hair in perfect detail. Don’t look too closely at Harry’s eyes, they’re not actually green like his mothers in the movies.

Or, you can buy just the DVD set for $22.

Or just Blu-ray for $27.

Or Blu-Ray + 4K for $79.

Nintendo Switch Lite and Pokemon Shield Bundle Graphic : Tercius Bufete

You don’t need to wait until Black Friday for a sweet deal on a Nintendo Switch Lite. Right now, ebay has a sweet bundle that includes the console and Pokemon Shield for just just $230. That’s basically $30 off.



I’ve spent 30 hours on Pokemon Sword, and I can tell you that it’s the Pokemon I’ve been waiting years for.

This particular deal is incredible especially considering that Pokemon games are pretty resistant to price drops. Make sure to act fast, because this is a solid bargain on some top-tier gifts.

Walmart and Best Buy are discounting a ton of consoles, so you won’t have to wait a week to get your games going. Here are all their available offers:



PlayStation

Sony PlayStation 4 1TB Only on PlayStation PS4 Console Bundle | $200 | Walmart and Best Buy

PS4 1TB Pro Console | $300 | Walmart

PlayStation VR 5 Game Bundle | $200 | Walmart

Xbox

Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition | $150 | Walmart

Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 | $350 | Best Buy | Includes Best Buy $30 Gift Card and 3-Month Xbox Live Gold

Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 Console Bundle | $350 | Best Buy | Includes Best Buy $30 Gift Card and 3-Month Xbox Live Gold

Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle | $200 | Walmart

Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Bundle | $350 Best Buy | Includes Best Buy $30 Gift Card and 3-Month Xbox Live Gold

Of course, Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon are dropping the price on a ton of their Xbox One and DualShock controllers (in various colors) down to just $39.

Enjoy all the benefits of a PlayStation Plus Membership for an entire year for a low $45. If you own a PS4, or plan to buy one on Black Friday, this is a no-brainer. This subscription gives you a couple of “free” games to play per month in addition to online play access. For November, you’ll get a chance to play Nioh and Outlast 2.



Advertisement

Okay, so you bought your brand new 4K TV and are itching to get the best out of your newest display. Most retailers got you covered this Black Friday with some excellent 4K movies at bargain prices so you can show off to your friends your newest purchase.



If you still haven’t made the jump to 4K then there’s no need to worry as you’ll also have plenty of 1080p Blu-Ray’s at even lower prices. Don’t forget that while these deals last the whole weekend, you run the risk on missing out if you wait too long.

Under $10﻿

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 4K | $10 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Secret Life of Pets 2 | $10 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Men In Black: international | $10 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart



Alita: Battle Angel | $10 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Pokémon Detective Pikachu | $8 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Ready Player One 4K | $8 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse | $8 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

John Wick: Chapter 3 | $8 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart



John Wick: Chapter 2 4K | $8 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

John Wick: Chapter 1 4K | $8 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Aquaman 4K | $8 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart



Aquaman | $6 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Deadpool 2 | $6 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

LEGO Movie 2 | $6 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart



Mission: Impossible - Fallout | $6 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

A Star is Born | $4 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart



IT (2017) | $4 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Under $20﻿

The Lion King | $17 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Aladdin | $17 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Aladdin Signature Collection | $17 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Toy Story 4 | $17 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Pokémon Detective Pikachu 4K | $13 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Spider-Man Far From Home 4K | $13 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 4k | $13 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

John Wick: Chapter 3 4K | $13 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Men In Black: international 4K | $13 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart



Alita: Battle Angel 4K | $13 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Bohemian Rhapsody 4K | $13 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Gaming

Media