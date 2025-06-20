The Best Amazon 'Prime Big Deal Days' Deals Under $50

We're nearing the end of day one of Amazon's two-day-long sales event — Prime Big Deals Days. Amazon sales like this can be overwhelming since Amazon carries literally everything under the sun. You may be feeling like you don't want to miss out on a good deal, but aren't exactly sure where to even get started. If you're just hoping to pick up something nifty while saving some cash without spending too much cash in total in the first place, we've done you the favor of collecting some of the best Amazon deals this week that all come to under $50.

LEGO Bouquet of Roses | 20% off Gift a loved one both a beautiful bouquet of flowers and an activity you can do together in one. Great for anniversaries, birthdays, or just because. This LEGO set of artificial flowers includes four roses in full bloom, four blossoming, and four in bud

See for $48 at Amazon YETI Rambler | 30% off It's much easier to stay hydrated all day when you have a big insulated cup of ice cold water you carry around. The 42-ounce tumbler has a straw built into the lid and comes in a variety of fun colors.

See for $32 at Amazon Bedsure Comforter Duvet | 48% off Sleep comfortably in all four seasons. Bedsure has a comforter that doubles and a duvet insert which can provide warmth in the winter yet stay breathable in the summer.

See for $31 at Amazon Dreo Humidifier | 10% off We're coming into the dryer months. A humidifier can help you breathe better in the night. This one from Dreo runs quietly so it's easy to sleap next to and has a 36-hour runtime.

See for $36 at Amazon Fullstar Pro Vegetable Chopper | 50% off Slice and dice your tomatoes, onions, carrots, and cucumbers without having to slice and dice them yourself. This one comes with a slicing insert and three dicing inserts in varying sizes.

See for $47 at Amazon Martha Stewart Eastwalk Knives | 23% off This 14-piece knife set features a chef knife, santoku knife, bread knife, and more. The Acacia wood block will keep them safe and readily available on your countertop. comes in a variety of handle colors.

See for $13 at Amazon Amazon Smart Plug | 48% off Turn any device into a smart device. Plug in a fan, lamp, or pretty much anything into this Amazon smart plug so you can use Alexa to turn it on or off with just your voice.

See for $13 at Amazon Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker | 38% off This stereo sound Bluetooth speaker has a bass that booms, is waterproof, and has a full 24 hours of listening time on a single charge. It's available in black as well as more fun colors like blue and red.