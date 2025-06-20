Logo
The Best Amazon 'Prime Big Deal Days' Deals Under $50

We've gathered up some of the best Amazon 'Prime Big Deal Days' discounts that are going for less than $50.

ByJoe Tilleli
We're nearing the end of day one of Amazon's two-day-long sales event — Prime Big Deals Days. Amazon sales like this can be overwhelming since Amazon carries literally everything under the sun. You may be feeling like you don't want to miss out on a good deal, but aren't exactly sure where to even get started. If you're just hoping to pick up something nifty while saving some cash without spending too much cash in total in the first place, we've done you the favor of collecting some of the best Amazon deals this week that all come to under $50.

LEGO Bouquet of Roses | 20% off

Gift a loved one both a beautiful bouquet of flowers and an activity you can do together in one. Great for anniversaries, birthdays, or just because. This LEGO set of artificial flowers includes four roses in full bloom, four blossoming, and four in bud

See for $48 at Amazon

YETI Rambler | 30% off

It's much easier to stay hydrated all day when you have a big insulated cup of ice cold water you carry around. The 42-ounce tumbler has a straw built into the lid and comes in a variety of fun colors.

See for $32 at Amazon

Bedsure Comforter Duvet | 48% off

Sleep comfortably in all four seasons. Bedsure has a comforter that doubles and a duvet insert which can provide warmth in the winter yet stay breathable in the summer.

See for $31 at Amazon

Dreo Humidifier | 10% off

We're coming into the dryer months. A humidifier can help you breathe better in the night. This one from Dreo runs quietly so it's easy to sleap next to and has a 36-hour runtime.

See for $36 at Amazon

Fullstar Pro Vegetable Chopper | 50% off

Slice and dice your tomatoes, onions, carrots, and cucumbers without having to slice and dice them yourself. This one comes with a slicing insert and three dicing inserts in varying sizes.

See for $25 at Amazon

NutriBullet Personal Blender | 35% off

Blend up smoothies and juices for yourself effortlessly. This one blends single-size servings right into a cup you can drink out of, limiting cleanup afterwards.

See for $47 at Amazon

Martha Stewart Eastwalk Knives | 23% off

This 14-piece knife set features a chef knife, santoku knife, bread knife, and more. The Acacia wood block will keep them safe and readily available on your countertop. comes in a variety of handle colors.

See for $46 at Amazon

COSRX Snail Mucin Repairing Serum | 48% off

Combat dryness and aging by keeping your skin feeling hydrated. This serum is made from a snail secretion filtrate, which can soothe damaged skin while delivering moisture deep within.

See for $13 at Amazon

Amazon Smart Plug | 48% off

Turn any device into a smart device. Plug in a fan, lamp, or pretty much anything into this Amazon smart plug so you can use Alexa to turn it on or off with just your voice.

See for $13 at Amazon

Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker | 38% off

This stereo sound Bluetooth speaker has a bass that booms, is waterproof, and has a full 24 hours of listening time on a single charge. It's available in black as well as more fun colors like blue and red.

See for $28 at Amazon


