Asus ROG Desktop w/Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 | $1,2 00 | Best Buy

Graphics cards are thankfully becoming easier to come by both in and outside of pre-built rigs. Like right here, we’ve got an Asus ROG Gaming Desktop which comes packed with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 for a full $800 off. You’ll be able to push games pretty much to their limit with this machine. Enjoy 4K gaming with super high refresh rates no problem so long as you pick the right monitor for the job. So what else is in this beast? We’ve got an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11700F CPU, 16GB of memory , and a combination of a 2TB hard drive and 512GB SSD. Put the games on the SSD if you want faster load times. Get it for just $1,200.