Arlee Memory Foam Sofa Pet Bed, Large | $84 | Macy’s



I’ve never had a dog, but it’s my understanding that they actually like the beds you buy for them. They may even go nuts for the beds and not just the boxes they came in . What a concept! So if you’re one of these lucky people with a pet who likes the things you shell out for, you may enjoy the Arlee Memory Foam Sofa Pet Bed being 50% off at Macy’s in Drizzle Light Gray, which is the superior color option (the full-price one is kind of a Waiting Room Tan). This washable memory foam bed is just the place for your large dog to rest their weary bones. It’s plush, won’t lose its shape, and as a bonus, is made in the USA. I don’t know why this couch-bed is down to $84 right now and for animals, not humans, but you should probably take advantage of the deal nonetheless.