Arlee Memory Foam Sofa Pet Bed, Large | $84 | Macy’s
I’ve never had a dog, but it’s my understanding that they actually like the beds you buy for them. They may even go nuts for the beds and not just the boxes they came in. What a concept! So if you’re one of these lucky people with a pet who likes the things you shell out for, you may enjoy the Arlee Memory Foam Sofa Pet Bed being 50% off at Macy’s in Drizzle Light Gray, which is the superior color option (the full-price one is kind of a Waiting Room Tan). This washable memory foam bed is just the place for your large dog to rest their weary bones. It’s plush, won’t lose its shape, and as a bonus, is made in the USA. I don’t know why this couch-bed is down to $84 right now and for animals, not humans, but you should probably take advantage of the deal nonetheless.