We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra- Whitening Toothbrush | $25 | Amazon



It is a great time to smile. Amazon has a sale happening on the Aquasonic Black Series ultra whitening toothbrush. Once you use an electric toothbrush, you’ll never want to go back. And this AquaSonic makes it pretty easy to stick with it considering it comes with eight replacemen t brush heads and a travel case. It uses a smart vibration time to help you give attention to all quadrants of your mouth evenly. Get the toothbrush with the extra heads and travel case for just $25.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $25 at Amazon



