Aqua Blu Standard/Queen Pillow | $9 | Macy’s



Do you need a new pillow? Can I suggest the Aqua Blu Standard/Queen Pillow, which is 70% off at Macy’s right now? Good. Because it’s $9 (down from $30), made with organic fabrics and upcycled materials (we’re talking recycled bottles saved from the ocean, baby), and is suitable for any type of sleeper. On top of that, it has a five-star rating from commenters, and you know those people don’t hold back. Unsurprisingly, this is a “Last Act” price, so if you’re even considering it? The safe thing to do is order one now. Hey, you deserve it.